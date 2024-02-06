Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Reports Robust Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results

Q4 Sales Growth : Q4 sales increased by 14% to $1.53 billion, with constant currency sales growing 13%.

Annual Performance : Full-year 2023 sales rose by 12% to $6.0 billion, with a diluted EPS of $2.30 and adjusted EPS of $2.51.

TAVR Sales : Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) sales grew by 13% in Q4, reaching $979 million.

Share Repurchase : EW executed a $400 million accelerated share repurchase in Q4, totaling $867 million for 2023.

2024 Outlook: EW anticipates 8 to 10 percent constant currency sales growth, with TMTT sales expected at the higher end of the $280 to $320 million guidance range.

On February 6, 2024, Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) released its 8-K filing, detailing its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. The company, a pioneer in medical devices for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring, reported a 14% increase in Q4 sales to $1.53 billion and a 12% increase in full-year sales to $6.0 billion. Edwards Lifesciences' growth is underpinned by its expansive portfolio, including surgical tissue heart valves, transcatheter valve technologies, and monitoring systems, with approximately 55% of its sales generated outside the U.S.

Financial Highlights and Strategic Progress

Edwards Lifesciences' Q4 earnings per share (EPS) stood at $0.61, with an adjusted EPS of $0.64. The company's TAVR sales showed a robust performance, growing by 13% to $979 million, driven by strong growth in the U.S., Europe, and Japan. The company's strategic advances, such as the early FDA approval for EVOQUE and the ongoing European launch, have contributed to its confidence in future growth. EW's commitment to innovation and patient care is evident in its completion of enrollment in the PROGRESS pivotal trial and the execution of a $400 million accelerated share repurchase in Q4.

Challenges and Operational Efficiency

Despite its strong performance, Edwards Lifesciences faced challenges, including a reduction in the adjusted gross profit margin to 76.8% from 81.0% in the previous year, primarily due to foreign exchange impacts. Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased to $480 million, or 31.3% of sales, reflecting investments in transcatheter field-based personnel and patient activation initiatives. Research and development expenses also grew by 16% to $270 million, or 17.6% of sales, due to investments in transcatheter valve innovations and increased clinical trial activity.

Financial Statements and Key Metrics

Edwards Lifesciences' balance sheet remains strong, with cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaling $1.6 billion as of December 31, 2023. The company's total debt stood at approximately $600 million. Free cash flow for the fourth quarter was $48 million, with adjusted full-year free cash flow reaching $943 million. These financial metrics are crucial for the company's ability to invest in growth opportunities and return value to shareholders.

Outlook and Future Growth

Looking ahead, Edwards Lifesciences is confident in its 2024 guidance, expecting sales growth of 8 to 10 percent to $6.3 to $6.6 billion. The company also anticipates adjusted earnings per share of $2.70 to $2.80 for the full year. For the first quarter of 2024, EW projects total sales to be between $1.53 and $1.61 billion, and adjusted EPS of $0.62 to $0.66. These projections reflect the company's strategic positioning and ongoing commitment to delivering innovative therapies that address significant unmet patient needs.

In 2023, our team made significant progress advancing transformational therapies for patients while delivering strong financial performance. Full year sales increased 12 percent, including impressive growth across each of our four product groups," said Bernard Zovighian, Edwards CEO.

Edwards Lifesciences' financial strength and strategic initiatives underscore its leadership in the medical devices and instruments industry. With a focus on innovation and patient care, EW is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory and deliver value to stakeholders.

