EFI Fiery Acquires Provider of Production and Design Workflow Software to Accelerate High Value Digital Imaging

CADlink software is a key enabler for personalized and customized digital print products

FREMONT, Calif., July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiery®, the digital front end (DFE) and workflow business of Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (“EFI™”), today announced that it has acquired CADlink® Technology Corp., an industry-leading software company that delivers solutions for the high growth areas of digital direct-to-garment (DTG) and direct-to-film (DTF) printing; digital cutting and engraving; digital wide-format print; and vehicle wraps. CADlink’s products address increasingly important customer needs for customization and personalization, and for reducing the time spent moving work from design to production.

Based in Ottawa, Canada, CADlink is a global software company that serves markets that require unique workflows involving different types of production devices. CADlink’s products are recognized leaders in design, RIP and workflow technology, and are sold globally to customers through OEM partners and an extensive network of resellers. CADlink’s products, partners and channels are a natural complement to what the Fiery business delivers for its global commercial, display graphics and industrial printing customer base.

CADlink and EFI Fiery each have long histories of investment and leadership in color management, RIP and workflow solutions, as well as in helping customers get the most productivity out of their digital print and imaging systems.

“The synergies between our two companies are tremendous and we look forward to providing customers with more world-class software and support to accelerate their adoption of digital print and imaging,” said Toby Weiss, chief operating officer, EFI Fiery. “This acquisition will directly benefit our customers and it significantly strengthens and expands our presence in growing markets.”

The CADlink software portfolio includes proven, advanced solutions that support the development and growth of e-commerce for custom-manufactured products.

“The technology to produce customized and personalized garments, engraved products, vehicle wraps, and other merchandise has transformed the printing industry and requires capable software to create and layout those designs,” according to industry observer Greg Cholmondeley, principal analyst of Keypoint Intelligence’s production workflow service. “CADlink and EFI are well positioned to integrate the design, layout, RIPing, and printing processes in ways that will be key to meet evolving customer demands.”

“Becoming part of the EFI Fiery business will extend the geographic reach for our products and enhance our ability to support and drive greater value to customers and partners worldwide,” said CADlink Co-founder and CEO Gordon Reynen. “Our team is excited to join the industry leader in DFE, color management and imaging technologies and combine forces to bring more innovation to market for our customers.”

The CADlink team will be joining EFI Fiery and will continue to work from their current offices. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

