EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 22, 2023

EHang Holdings Limited beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-0.06, expectations were $-0.16.

Operator: Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the EHang Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, we are recording today's call. Now, I will turn the call over to Anne Ji, EHang's Senior Director of Investor Relations. Ms. Anne, please proceed.

Anne Ji: Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss the company's financial results for the third quarter of 2023. The earnings release is available on the company's IR website. Please note that conference call is being recorded and audio replay will be posted on the company's IR website. On the call today, we have Mr. Huazhi Hu, our Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Xin Fang, Chief Operating Officer; and Mr. Conor Yang, Chief Financial Officer and Director of the Board. The management team will successfully give prepared remarks. Remarks delivered in Chinese will be followed by English translations. All translation is for convenience purpose only. In case of any discrepancy, the management's statement in the original language will prevail.

A Q&A session will follow afterwards. Before we continue, please note that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. As such, the company's actual results may be materially different from the expectations expressed today. Further information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the company's public filings with the SEC. The company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable law. Also, please note that all numbers presented are in RMB and are for the third quarter of 2023, unless stated otherwise.

With that, let me now turn the call over to our CEO, Mr. Huazhi Hu. Please go ahead, Mr. Hu.

Huazhi Hu: [Foreign Language] [Interpreted] This is the English translation of Mr. Hu's remarks. Hello, everyone. Thank you all for joining our conference call today. The third quarter of 2023 marks a significant milestone in our journey as we have successfully reached one of the most highly anticipated and thrilling achievements. Our self-developed EHang 216-S passenger-carrying unmanned aerial vehicle system has obtained the type certificate from the CAAC on October 13 this year, making it the world's first TC for an unmanned eVTOL aircraft. It is not only a milestone for EHang, but also serves as a guiding light for the entire eVTOL industry, paving the way for its future development. As the saying goes, being the pioneer in the new industry is no easy feat.

