EHT Provides Update on Puerto Rico; Ground-breaking Ceremony on the 84-Home Arroyo Project

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ("EHT" or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy solar and wind technologies, is pleased to provide an update on its progress in Puerto Rico with its joint venture partner Brieke Family Assets Ltd (BFA). The ground-breaking of its CAT5 84-home project in Arroyo, Puerto Rico occurred on October 23rd (Photos below).

EHT and BFA use their patented design and sustainable materials to create high performance net-zero housing products for global residential, commercial, and public sector applications. As part of the massive hurricane Maria recovery effort, EHT and BFA have received 341 orders to build virtually indestructible cement block and solar-powered homes across Puerto Rico. The Company, which has started the construction process in September, expects to finalize the first 35 homes by Q1 of next year and ramp up capacity to build 50+ homes per month starting in March 2022.

The Arroyo Project and EHT's CAT5 program in conjunction with the EHT ground-breaking were covered by NotiCel, the premier digital and mobile newspaper in Puerto Rico. A copy of the article can be found here which highlights the JV's building technology, expansion plans and local job creation opportunities:

https://www.noticel.com/economia/gobierno/ahora/top-stories/20211025/comienza-construccion-de-casas-resilientes-pero-no-bajo-el-auspicio-del-gobierno/

Each home in the Arroyo development will be a 3- or 4-bedroom villa and will sell for an average price of USD$200,000 per home or USD$16,800,000 with 20% gross margin to the JV. After the ground-breaking ceremony the JV met with Luis Clemente from the Clemente Foundation to update the foundation of our progress with the selling of "The Roberto Clemente Resilient and Sustainable Homes." The Clemente Foundation is very pleased with the sales to date and are working to bring in additional sales for the development.

EHT and BFA are also pleased to release the newest CAT5 3-bedroom villa designs which will be used in the Puerto Rico project. The designs and 3D home model can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hc_9evfwn_I

About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies

EHT (TSXV: EHT) delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. Most energy products and solutions can be implemented immediately wherever they are needed. EHT stands above its competitors by combining a full suite of solar PV, wind and battery storage solutions, which can deliver energy 24 hours per day in both small-scale and large-scale format. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, EHT excels where no electrical grid exists. The organization supplies advanced solutions for various industries in combination with energy saving and energy generation solutions. EHT's expertise includes the development of module structures with full integration of smart energy solutions. These are processed through EHT's production technologies into attractive applications: modular homes, cold storage facilities, schools, residential and commercial outbuildings and emergency/temporary shelters. The Windular Research and Technologies Inc. (WRT) division provides leading edge wind technology to the global telecommunication market whereby the WRT system can be implemented directly on any configuration of existing or new towers. WRT provides a renewable source of power in remote and rural locations where the primary source of power is diesel. WRT's innovative system provides clients with a lower overall operating cost as well as a reduction in their carbon footprint.

