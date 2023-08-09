Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN): Is Breakeven Near?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Elanco Animal Health Incorporated's (NYSE:ELAN) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$78m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$113m, moving it further away from breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Elanco Animal Health will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 8 of the American Pharmaceuticals analysts is that Elanco Animal Health is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$44m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 60% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Elanco Animal Health's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, bear in mind that typically pharmaceuticals, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Elanco Animal Health currently has a relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Elanco Animal Health's case is 82%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

