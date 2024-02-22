Election Year Triggers Investment Surge in Key Industrial REITs

Industrial Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) like Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD), STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG), and Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) present a compelling investment case, especially in an election year where market volatility is often expected. These companies, with their focus on industrial properties, including warehouses, distribution centers, and other logistics-related assets, are uniquely positioned to benefit from the enduring trends in e-commerce, supply chain optimization, and globalization, despite political uncertainties.

Investing in real estate just got a whole lot simpler. This Dara Khosrowshahi-backed startup will allow you to become a landlord in just 10 minutes, and you only need $100.

Commercial real estate has historically outperformed the stock market, but few investors have the capital or resources needed to invest in this asset class. A platform backed by industry giant Marcus & Millichap is changing that, allowing individuals to invest in commercial real estate with as little as $5,000.

Americold Realty Trust, specializing in temperature-controlled warehouses with a dividend of 3%, plays a crucial role in the cold supply chain, essential for food and pharmaceutical distribution. This specialization becomes increasingly relevant as the global population grows and urbanizes, requiring efficient food distribution networks that can withstand various economic conditions, including the fluctuating political landscapes of election years.

STAG Industrial, with its single-tenant industrial properties and dividend of 4%, taps into the demand for warehouse space driven by the e-commerce boom. The company’s strategic focus on secondary markets, often overlooked by larger players, offers a unique growth trajectory and resilience against market volatility, potentially offering a stable income stream through dividends even in the tumultuous times of an election year.

Terreno Realty Corporation, with a dividend of 3%, focus on urban and infill industrial properties positions it at the heart of the rapidly evolving logistics and distribution landscape. As e-commerce continues to demand faster delivery times, Terreno’s properties in key urban areas become increasingly valuable, providing insulation against the economic fluctuations that can accompany election cycles.

Investing in these industrial REITs during an election year could be particularly strategic, given their essential role in the global supply chain and e-commerce ecosystem. The underlying real estate assets are fundamental to the operations of myriad businesses, making them less susceptible to short-term political changes. Moreover, as REITs, these companies are required to distribute at least 90% of their taxable income to shareholders, offering a potential source of steady income in the form of dividends, which can be particularly appealing during uncertain economic times.

Commercial real estate has historically outperformed the stock market, but few investors have the capital or resources needed to invest in this asset class. A platform backed by industry giant Marcus & Millichap is changing that, allowing individuals to invest in commercial real estate with as little as $5,000.

Collecting passive income from real estate just got a whole lot simpler. A new real estate fund backed by Dara Khosrowshahi gives you instant access to a diversified portfolio of rental properties, and you only need $100 to get started.

