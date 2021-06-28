U.S. markets open in 3 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,270.25
    -1.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,287.00
    -46.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,362.25
    +23.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,323.90
    -8.10 (-0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.03
    -0.02 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.50
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    26.15
    +0.06 (+0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1945
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5360
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.20
    +0.23 (+1.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3915
    +0.0040 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6950
    -0.0650 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,029.38
    +1,352.49 (+4.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    820.36
    -22.29 (-2.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,096.80
    -39.27 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,048.02
    -18.16 (-0.06%)
     

The world's fastest electric motorcycle has a new aerodynamic challenger

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

Electric motorcycles now offer a practical alternative to their internal combustion counterparts thanks to quick charging models that boast up to 200 miles of urban range. But, a little-known British company wants to make future e-motorbikes much faster. To get there, White Motorcycle Concepts built a unique prototype that it claims can smash a land speed record. The current record-holder, former world champion Max Biaggi, rode a Voxan Wattman to a peak speed of 254 mph across two runs in opposite directions over a flying mile that averaged out to 228 mph. 

As the WMC250EV's name suggests, it could wind up beating that speed by a considerable margin. A quick glance at the concept immediately tells you why it stands out: The bike features a hole that runs from the front to the back. This duct system, dubbed "V-Air," makes it the most "aerodynamically efficient motorcycle in the world," according to its maker. By forcing air through the middle of the bike instead of around it, the WMC250EV reduces drag by up to 70 percent — figures that have been tested at the UK's Horiba MIRA facility.

White Motorcycle Concepts
White Motorcycle Concepts

Gutting the top part of its motorcycle meant the company had to be more creative with the rest of the design, too. The electric drivetrain and battery packs are crammed in the bottom half. It also uses a double-swingarm suspension system. The rear wheel is chain-driven by a pair of 30kW electric motors, while two 20kW power the front wheel. Together, they deliver a total of 100kW, or 134 hp, according to Top Gear.

Though the plan is to eventually bring the tech to the masses, this specific concept is wholly tailored to its rider, Rob White. A motorsports veteran with stints at Formula One, Le Mans Prototype, V8 supercar and World Endurance Championship race teams, White had his silhouette laser-scanned in order to build the bike's bodywork. 

The technology will now be put to the test with an attempt at the British electric semi-streamlined motorcycle record later this year followed by the world record in 2022. White reckons a speed of over 250mph is achievable.

