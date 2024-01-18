Electronic Arts Inc Chief Legal Officer Jacob Schatz Sells 1,000 Shares

Jacob Schatz, Chief Legal Officer of Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA), sold 1,000 shares of the company on January 16, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $137.95 per share, resulting in a total value of $137,950.

Electronic Arts Inc is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The company develops and delivers games, content, and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers. EA has more than 450 million registered players around the world and is known for its portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as The Sims, Madden NFL, EA SPORTS FIFA, Battlefield, Dragon Age, and Plants vs. Zombies.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 7,000 shares of Electronic Arts Inc and has not made any purchase of the company's shares.

The insider transaction history for Electronic Arts Inc indicates a pattern of sales by insiders over the past year, with 46 insider sells and no insider buys recorded.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Electronic Arts Inc were trading at $137.95, giving the company a market capitalization of $36.748 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of Electronic Arts Inc stands at 37.64, which is above both the industry median of 20.54 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $137.95 and a GuruFocus Value of $151.53, Electronic Arts Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.91, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

