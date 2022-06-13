U.S. markets close in 4 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,774.44
    -126.42 (-3.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,641.99
    -750.80 (-2.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,893.79
    -446.24 (-3.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,710.78
    -89.50 (-4.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.24
    -2.43 (-2.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.40
    -48.10 (-2.56%)
     

  • Silver

    21.01
    -0.92 (-4.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0430
    -0.0097 (-0.92%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3160
    +0.1600 (+5.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2157
    -0.0152 (-1.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1060
    -0.3140 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,100.52
    -4,962.47 (-17.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.38
    -58.50 (-10.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,182.58
    -134.94 (-1.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,987.44
    -836.86 (-3.01%)
     

Electronic Health Records Market | Exclusive Report on Technological Advancements and Future Scope to 2030 - MDC Research Report

Market Data Centre
·7 min read
Market Data Centre
Market Data Centre

The Global Electronic Health Records Market size is projected to grow from USD 29.7 Billion in 2022 to USD 42.1 Billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Pune, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronic Health Records EHR Market by Vendor Assessment, Technology Assessment, Partner & Customer Ecosystem, type/solution, service, organization size, end-use verticals, and Region – Global Electronic Health Records EHR Market Forecast to 2030, published by Market Data Centre, The Electronic Health Records EHR Market is projected to grow at a solid pace during the forecast period. The presence of key players in the ecosystem has led to a compsetitive and diverse market. The advancement of digital transformation initiatives across multiple industries is expected to drive the worldwide Electronic Health Records EHR Market during the study period.

This COVID-19 analysis of the report includes COVID-19 IMPACT on the production and, demand, supply chain. This report provides a detailed historical analysis of the global Electronic Health Records EHR Market from 2017-to 2021 and provides extensive market forecasts from 2022-to 2030 by region/country and subsectors. The report covers the revenue, sales volume, price, historical growth, and future perspectives in the Electronic Health Records EHR Market.

The Global Electronic Health Records Market size is projected to grow from USD 29.7 Billion in 2022 to USD 42.1 Billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Download Free Sample PDF@ https://www.marketdatacentre.com/samplepdf/12910

                                                                                                             

Regional Analysis:

On the basis of Geography, the Global Electronic Health Records EHR Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to hold a considerable share in the global Electronic Health Records EHR Market. Due to increasing investment for research and development process and adoption of solutions in the region whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a faster pace during the forecasted period.

The growing number of Electronic Health Records EHR Market players across regions is expected to drive market growth further. Moreover, increasing investments by prominent vendors in product capabilities and business expansion is expected to fuel the market during the study period. Many market players are finding lucrative opportunities in emerging economies like China and India, where the large populations are coupled with new innovations in numerous industries.

Market Assessment

Technology Assessment

Vendor Assessment

Market Dynamics

Key Innovations

Product Breadth and Capabilities

Trends and Challenges

Adoption Trends and Challenges

Technology Architecture

Drivers and Restrains

Deployment Trends

Competitive Differentiation

Regional and Industry Dynamics

Industry Applications

Price/Performance Analysis

Regulations and Compliance

 

Strategy and Vision



In deep ToC includes

233 – Tables

45 – Figures

300 – Pages


Get a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.marketdatacentre.com/sample/12910


Table of Contents                                                                           

1.      INTRODUCTION
1.1.   Market Definition
1.2.   Market Segmentation
1.3.   Geographic Scope
1.4.   Years Considered: Historical Years – 2017 & 2020; Base Year – 2021; Forecast Years – 2022 to 2030
1.5.   Currency Used
2.      RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1.   Research Framework
2.2.   Data Collection Technique
2.3.   Data Sources
2.3.1.      Secondary Sources
2.3.2.      Primary Sources
2.4.   Market Estimation Methodology
2.4.1.      Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2.      Top-Down Approach
2.5.   Data Validation and Triangulation
2.5.1.      Market Forecast Model
2.5.2.      Limitations/Assumptions of the Study
3.      ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY
4.      MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT
4.1.   Overview
4.2.   Drivers
4.3.   Barriers/Challenges
4.4.   Opportunities
5.      VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS
6.      PRICING ANALYSIS
7.      SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS
8.      MARKET SIZING AND FORECASTING
8.1.   Global - Electronic Health Records EHR Market Analysis & Forecast, By Region
8.2.   Global - Electronic Health Records EHR Market Analysis & Forecast, By Segment
8.2.1.      North America Electronic Health Records EHR Market, By Segment
8.2.2.      North America Electronic Health Records EHR Market, By Country
8.2.2.1.            US
8.2.2.2.            Canada
8.2.3.      Europe Electronic Health Records EHR Market, By Segment
8.2.4.      Europe Electronic Health Records EHR Market, By Country
8.2.4.1.            Germany
8.2.4.2.            UK
8.2.4.3.            France
8.2.4.4.            Rest of Europe (ROE)
8.2.5.      Asia Pacific Electronic Health Records EHR Market, By Segment
8.2.6.      Asia Pacific Electronic Health Records EHR Market, By Country
8.2.6.1.            China
8.2.6.2.            Japan
8.2.6.3.            India
8.2.6.4.            Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)
8.2.7.      Rest of the World (ROW) Electronic Health Records EHR Market, By Segment
8.2.8.      Rest of the World (ROW) Electronic Health Records EHR Market, By Country
8.2.8.1.            Latin America
8.2.8.2.            Middle East & Africa

ToC can be modified as per clients' business requirements*


Read Overview of the Report @ https://www.marketdatacentre.com/electronic-health-records-EHR-market-12910

                       

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How does our product and services portfolio compare to leading competitors?

  • What are the key developments in customer demand given the changing economy?

  • What are the new pricing and consumption models in the marketplace and how should we align our portfolio?

  • What are the key decision drivers for services buyers?

  • How can we accelerate our bidding process?

  • What is the potential of the Electronic Health Records EHR Market?

  • What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global Electronic Health Records EHR Market?

  • What are the top strategies that companies adopting in Electronic Health Records EHR Market?

  • What are the challenges faced by SME’s and prominent vendors in Electronic Health Records EHR Market?

  • Which region has the highest investments in Electronic Health Records EHR Market?

  • What are the latest research and activities in Electronic Health Records EHR Market?

  • Who are the prominent players in Electronic Health Records EHR Market?

  • What is the potential of the Electronic Health Records EHR Market?

Vendor Assessment

Vendor assessment includes a deep analysis of how vendors are addressing  the demand in the Electronic Health Records EHR Market. The MDC CompetetiveScape model was used to assess qualitative and quantitative insights in this assessment. MDC's CompetitiveScape is a structured method for identifying key players and outlining their strengths, relevant characteristics, and outreach strategy. MDC's CompetitiveScape allows organizations to analyze the environmental factors that influence their business, set goals, and identify new marketing strategies. MDC Research analysts conduct a thorough investigation of vendors' solutions, services, programs, marketing, organization size, geographic focus, type of organization and strategies.

Technology Assessment

Technology dramatically impacts business productivity, growth and efficiency.Technologies can help companies develop competitive advantages, but choosing them can be one of the most demanding decisions for businesses. Technology assessment helps organizations to understand their current situation with respect to technology and offer a roadmap where they might want to go and scale their business. A well-defined process to assess and select technology solutions can help organizations reduce risk, achieve objectives, identify the problem, and solve it in the right way. Technology assessment can help businesses identify which technologies to invest in, meet industry standards, compete against competitors.

Business Ecosystem Analysis

Advancements in technology and digitalization have changed the way companies do business; the concept of a business ecosystem helps businesses understand how to thrive in this changing environment. Business ecosystems provide organizations with opportunities to integrate technology in their daily business operations and improve research and business competency. The business ecosystem includes a network of interlinked companies that compete  and cooperate to increase sales, improve profitability, and succeed in their markets. An ecosystem analysis is a business network analysis that includes the relationships amongst suppliers, distributors, and end-users in delivering a product or service.


Check the Discount on this Report @ https://www.marketdatacentre.com/discount/12910

                                                                                                                       

Regions and Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (RoW).

Report Coverage

Electronic Health Records EHR Market Dynamics, Covid-19 Impact on the Electronic Health Records EHR Market, Vendor Profiles, Vendor Assessment, Strategies, Technology Assessment, Product Mapping, Industry Outlook, Economic Analysis, Segmental Analysis, Electronic Health Records EHR Market Sizing, Analysis Tables.

About MDC:

Market Data Centre (Subsidiary of Yellow Bricks Global Services Private Limited)

Market Data Centre offers complete solutions for market research reports in miscellaneous businesses.These decisions making process depend on wider and systematic extremely important information created through extensive study as well as the most recent trends going on in the industry.The company also attempts to offer much better customer-friendly services and appropriate business information to achieve our clients’ ideas.

CONTACT: Market Data Centre (Subsidiary of Yellow Bricks Global Services Private Limited) Office 808, Amar Business Park, S.No. 105, Baner Road, Pune 411045, India Email: sales@marketdatacentre.com Phone: +1-916-848-6986 (US) Website: https://www.marketdatacentre.com/


Recommended Stories

  • Why This Oil Analyst Says Gas Prices May Head Even Higher, And What Will Bring Them Back Down

    Matt Smith is the Lead Oil Analyst at Kpler, which is a leading provider of intelligence solutions for commodity markets. Benzinga had the opportunity to interview Smith and ask some questions regarding his outlook on the booming price of oil, which is on track to revisit the 2008 highs. What are your thoughts on the CPI data that came out on Friday? Yeah, you can see just with the market reaction to that, and really just the expectation of what the Fed is going to do next week, that’s really dr

  • New car prices rose again, everyone’s paying over sticker; when will the squeeze start to ease?

    The average new car sold for $47,148 last month—close to December's peak. Here's when experts think the inventory crunch will pass.

  • McDonald’s in Russia Reopens Under New Ownership

    The relaunched restaurants were accompanied by a marketing blitz aimed at convincing locals that the new chain’s burgers are as good as the American version.

  • Uranium Energy Corp Announces Acquisition of UEX Corporation to Create the Largest Diversified North American Focused Uranium Company

    Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American: UEC) (the "Company" or "UEC") and UEX Corporation (TSX: UEX), ("UEX") are pleased to announce they have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the "Agreement"), pursuant to which UEC will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of UEX by way of statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the Canada Business Corporations Act.

  • Energy Stocks Are Set to Get Hotter. 6 That Can Get You a Piece of the Gusher.

    After climbing more than 60% this year, energy stocks still have room to run. Six picks in the industry’s most promising areas.

  • Drilling vs returns. U.S. oil producers' tradeoff as windfall tax threatens

    U.S. oil producers profiting from sky-high prices are doling out billions to shareholders and building cash reserves, a strategy irking lawmakers and voters struggling with record fuel prices while winning over Wall Street. Soaring fuel prices have boosted inflation to a 40-year record and are expected to drive up U.S. gasoline by more than a dollar to $6 a gallon by August. The tradeoff between rising payouts for just a single quarter and more spending on production has deprived the market of nearly half a million barrels of new oil daily, based on Reuters' estimates of potential output if half of existing investor payouts flowed to new oil and gas drilling.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Exxon May Be Making ‘More Than God.’ But Apple and Alphabet Are More Profitable.

    President Biden took a swipe at Exxon Mobil but other companies make far more. On profits, Apple is by far the champ, followed by Alphabet.

  • Retail companies like Target and Abercrombie face bloated inventories

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses the outlook for bloated inventories for retail companies like Target and Abercrombie.

  • Oracle’s Database Dominance Eroded by Rise of Cloud-First Rivals

    (Bloomberg) -- When Shutterfly decided recently to move the database where it clusters reams of customer photos to the cloud, one name was noticeably absent from its list of potential providers: Oracle Corp.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitTraders on Edge Send S&P Tumbling 20% From Peak: Markets WrapBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low After Latest DeFi Lender BlowupChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Weeks After ReopeningCrypto Lender Celsius Stop

  • Australians Face Threats of Blackouts as Power Crisis Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Residents in Australia’s Queensland state faced the risk of blackouts on Monday night as the nation’s power crisis shows no signs of abating.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitTraders on Edge Send S&P Tumbling 20% From Peak: Markets WrapBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low After Latest DeFi Lender BlowupChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Weeks After ReopeningCrypto Lender Celsius Stops Withdrawals, Fuels Market SlumpThe Australian Ene

  • 3 Beaten Down Stocks to Buy Now

    Nobody walks into a Best Buy and sees the 65-inch television they always wanted on sale at 50% off and questions the intrinsic value of the TV. Higher prices don't hurt Costco and may actually help the chain, which has seen its stock price drop by 16.85% over the past six months.

  • Scottish and UK governments urged to give ‘full support’ to oil and gas industry

    Five former ministers have signed a joint declaration, calling for action from ministers at both Holyrood and Westminster.

  • Wendy's Menu Drops a Classic to Add a New Favorite

    Instead of offering stable menu that's always the same no matter where you eat it -- a model McDonald's made famous -- fast-food chains now have to endlessly rotate in new limited-time-offers (LTOs) to keep people excited. Brands chains Taco Bell and KFC have been market leaders. McDonald's and other burger chains have definitely used LTOs, but they pick their spots more than Taco Bell and KFC.

  • Factbox-What's in a name? Rebranded McDonald's outlets open in Russia

    "Vkusno & tochka" reopened on Sunday in Pushkin Square in what was McDonald's first restaurant in Soviet Moscow in 1990, when it sold as many as 30,000 burgers, but the queue outside the restaurant was much smaller than three decades ago. The chain will keep its old McDonald's interior but will remove any trace of its former name. McDonald's flagship Big Mac and other burgers and desserts such as McFlurry are missing, but other popular items are on a smaller menu selling at slightly lower prices.

  • Costco’s Cheap Gas Prices Are a Big Hit

    The warehouse club offers savings of about 37 cents a gallon at a time of record prices at the pump.

  • Desktop Metal to cut more than 160 jobs as part of cost reduction plan

    Shares of Desktop Metal Inc. sank 4.3% in premarket trading Monday, after the Massachusetts-based 3-D printing company said it will lay off about 12% of its workforce as part of its cost-cutting plan. Based on 1,370 employees the company had as of Dec. 31, the cuts could affect about 164 employees. The company said its cost-cutting plan, which will include facility consolidations and tighter product focus, is projected to lead to annualized savings of about $40 million, including $20 million of

  • Coca-Cola and Jack Daniel’s to Start Selling Jack and Coke Canned Cocktail

    Jack and Coke are making it official. The classic bar cocktail, a combination of Jack Daniel’s whiskey and Coca-Cola will be rolling out in premixed cans around the world, starting in Mexico later this year, the drink’s makers said Monday. The drink will contain about 5% alcohol, though that will vary depending on the market, Brown-Forman and Coca-Cola Co. said.

  • Charles Schwab subsidiaries to pay $187 million to settle SEC charges

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday said it charged three Charles Schwab Corp investment adviser subsidiaries with failing to disclose less profitable fund allocations and misleading its robo-adviser clients. Without admitting or denying the SEC's charges, the subsidiaries will pay $187 million to settle the charges, the SEC said in its order. From March 2015 through November 2018, Schwab touted that its robo-adviser would seek "optimal returns" to investors, whereas in reality the brokerage's own data showed that under most market conditions, the cash in the portfolios would cause clients to make less money even while taking on the same amount of risk, the SEC found.

  • Charles Schwab Paying $186 Million in Regulatory Settlement Over Robo-Adviser Business

    The SEC faulted the company for not disclosing enough about a practice of keeping some client assets parked in cash.