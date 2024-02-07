Element Fleet Management Insiders Added CA$6.08m Of Stock To Their Holdings

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Element Fleet Management Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Jay Forbes bought CA$1.8m worth of shares at a price of CA$18.50 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of CA$22.50. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid CA$6.1m for 313.95k shares. But they sold 25.00k shares for CA$520k. In total, Element Fleet Management insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Element Fleet Management Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Element Fleet Management insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. We can see that CEO, President & Director Laura Dottori-Attanasio paid CA$300k for shares in the company. No-one sold. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership Of Element Fleet Management

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From our data, it seems that Element Fleet Management insiders own 0.1% of the company, worth about CA$12m. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The Element Fleet Management Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Element Fleet Management shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Element Fleet Management. For example, Element Fleet Management has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

