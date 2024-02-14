Revenue : Increased by 68% to $15.5 million in Q3 FY2024 compared to the same period last year.

Operating Profit : Grew by 80% to $3.5 million, driven by sales of Elite Laboratories label products.

Product Launch : The growth was primarily attributed to the successful launch of new label products during the current fiscal year.

Conference Call : Scheduled for February 15, 2024, to discuss financial results and business developments.

Financial Statements: Available for review on Elite's Form 10-Q filing.

On February 14, 2024, Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc (ELTP) released its 8-K filing, announcing the financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2024, which ended on December 31, 2023. The company, known for its development, manufacture, and distribution of niche generic pharmaceutical products, reported a substantial increase in both revenue and operating profits.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc Reports Significant Revenue and Operating Profit Growth in Q3 Fiscal 2024

Financial Performance Highlights

ELTP's consolidated revenues for the three-month period reached $15.5 million, marking a notable increase of $6.3 million or 68% compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year. This impressive growth is largely due to the successful launch and sales of products under the Elite Laboratories label, which were introduced during the current fiscal year.

The company's operating profits experienced an even more pronounced increase, rising by 80% to $3.5 million. This significant growth in operating profits reflects the company's ability to effectively manage its operations and capitalize on its product launches.

Business and Operational Developments

Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc operates within the ANDA and NDA segments, focusing on pain management products and the development of generic pharmaceuticals. The company's success in the third quarter is a testament to its strategic focus on launching new products and expanding its generic product line. The financial achievements of ELTP are particularly important in the competitive drug manufacturing industry, where product differentiation and effective market penetration are key drivers of growth.

ELTP's management has scheduled a conference call for February 15, 2024, to provide further insights into the third quarter financial results and to discuss recent business developments. Shareholders and interested parties are encouraged to submit their financial questions in advance of the call to ensure a comprehensive discussion.

Looking Ahead

While the company's third-quarter performance has been strong, Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc remains focused on sustaining its growth trajectory and addressing any challenges that may arise. The company's ability to continue developing and launching new products will be critical for maintaining its competitive edge and achieving long-term success.

For more detailed information on Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc's financial performance, readers are encouraged to review the full financial statements available on the company's Form 10-Q filing. As always, Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc is committed to transparency and thorough communication with its shareholders and the investment community.

