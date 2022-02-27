U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,384.65
    +95.95 (+2.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,058.75
    +834.92 (+2.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,694.62
    +221.04 (+1.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,040.93
    +44.92 (+2.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.94
    -0.87 (-0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,890.10
    -36.20 (-1.88%)
     

  • Silver

    24.31
    -0.38 (-1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1271
    +0.0067 (+0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9860
    +0.0170 (+0.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3410
    +0.0033 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5600
    +0.0830 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,668.86
    -571.75 (-1.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    890.16
    +22.05 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.46
    +282.08 (+3.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,476.50
    +505.68 (+1.95%)
     

Elon Musk says Starlink satellite service is activated in Ukraine, where the Russian invasion has caused internet disruptions

Michelle Mark
·2 min read
Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The company has recently recalled tens of thousands of cars.
Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, stands at a press event on the grounds of the Tesla Gigafactory.Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images.

  • A Ukrainian government official tweeted at SpaceX founder Elon Musk on Saturday, asking for Starlink terminals.

  • Musk personally responded just hours later, saying Starlink internet is now active in Ukraine.

  • The Russian invasion has disrupted internet service for some Ukrainians.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk tweeted Saturday evening that the company's Starlink satellite internet service "is now active in Ukraine" with "more terminals en route."

Musk's announcement came in direct response to a plea from a Ukrainian government official for more Starlink stations amid a Russian invasion that disrupted Ukraine's internet services.

"While you try to colonize Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people!" Mykhailo Fedorov, the Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine, tweeted at Musk earlier on Saturday. "We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand."

Musk responded just 10 hours later, saying he had granted the request. It wasn't immediately clear how widely accessible the Starlink service would be in Ukraine.

In response to Musk's announcement, the official Twitter account for Ukraine tweeted, "Thanx, appreciate it."

Internet connectivity throughout Ukraine has been affected by the invasion, though the extent wasn't immediately clear on Saturday. Connectivity to the country's main internet provider even briefly plunged by 20% on Friday, internet monitors told Reuters, adding that it was unclear how much of that was caused by Ukrainians fleeing their homes.

"We currently observe national connectivity at 87% of ordinary levels, a figure that reflects service disruptions as well as population flight and the shuttering of homes and businesses since the morning of the 24th," Alp Toker, director of NetBlocks, told the news outlet.

SpaceX's Starlink is a growing network of private satellites hovering in a low orbit aiming to provide high-speed internet service around the world. There are more than 1,500 Starlink satellites currently operational.

Saturday wasn't the first time SpaceX has offered to send Starlink terminals to countries in need. Last month, Musk similarly offered to send the terminals to Tonga, where a volcanic eruption disrupted internet access across the country.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Trump predicts "a major war in Europe," criticizes Biden for Russia's invasion of Ukraine

    Speaking at CPAC, the former president strongly suggested he would run again in 2024.

  • Musk says Starlink active in Ukraine as Russian invasion disrupts internet

    SpaceX billionaire Elon Musk said on Saturday that the company's Starlink satellite broadband service is available in Ukraine and SpaceX is sending more terminals to the country, whose internet has been disrupted due to the Russian invasion. He was responding to a tweet by a Ukraine government official who asked Musk to provide the embattled country with Starlink stations. “@elonmusk, while you try to colonize Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine!

  • Google joins YouTube, Meta, Twitter in restricting Russian state media ads

    Google announced late Saturday it is blocking Russian state media channels from selling ads due to the invasion of Ukraine.Why it matters: The move came hours after YouTube, which is owned by Google, said it was blocking Russian state media channels, including RT, from selling ads on YouTube globally or being accessible in Ukraine. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Twitter and Facebook have announced similar efforts to restrict Russian state accounts from

  • YouTube Bars RT, Other Russian State Media Outlets From Receiving Ad Revenue

    YouTube has officially cut off all ad revenue for RT and several other Russian state-owned media channels following the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian military. YouTube said in a statement it’s “pausing a number of channels’ ability to monetize on YouTube, including several Russian channels affiliated with recent sanctions.” This move comes after a […]

  • NAACP Image Awards 2022 Full Winners List: ‘The Harder They Fall,’ Jennifer Hudson and Will Smith Take Top Honors

    The 2022 NAACP Image Awards were presented on BET tonight, with Jennifer Hudson emerging as a top winner, taking home both the coveted Entertainer of the Year and Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture awards. Will Smith also emerged as Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture, with “The Harder They Fall” winning Outstanding Motion Picture. […]

  • Aerial images of damaged Kyiv building after rocket hit

    Images of a damaged building in Kyiv after it was hit by a rocket, as Moscow ordered its troops to advance in Ukraine "from all directions" while the West responded late Saturday with sanctions that sought to cripple Russia's banking sector.

  • Trump tears into Biden as he moves toward 2024 campaign

    Former President Donald Trump inched closer on Saturday to a 2024 comeback campaign, delivering a speech at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in which he hammered President Biden and congressional Democrats on everything from the conflict in Ukraine to their handling of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.In a sprawling tirade that stretched for over an hour, Trump repeated his false claim that the 2020 presidential...

  • In photos: Ukrainian forces fight Russian advance on Kyiv

    The fighting in and around Kyiv intensified Saturday as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to stay in the capital and "protect our country." The big picture: At least 198 Ukrainians, including three children, have been killed since Russia launched its invasion, according to Ukraine's health ministry.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Ukrainian troops are resisting Russia's efforts to advance into Kyiv on Saturday, and loud explosions and fighting

  • Thousands rally in Georgia in support of Ukraine

    STORY: "I want Ukrainians to know that we are here, all of these people are with them, and glory to Ukraine," said one participant who did not give their name. "I think that Vladimir Putin is a murderer," said another participant Nina Zvezdina. "So, I am here and I am gonna stay here, support Ukraine and Georgia."Putin launched what he called a special military operation before dawn on Thursday, ignoring Western warnings and saying the "neo-Nazis" ruling Ukraine threatened Russia's security.Russia's assault is the biggest on a European state since World War Two and threatens to upend the continent's post-Cold War order.In 2008 Georgia fought a war with Russia over South Ossetia and Abkhazia. After it ended, Moscow recognized both regions as independent countries.The Kremlin said it launched its offensive in 2008 to stop a Georgian bid to seize back two pro-Russian Georgian territories that sought to break with Tbilisi.

  • After 24 years, Australia's cricket team is back in Pakistan

    Australia arrived for its first tour to Pakistan in 24 years on Sunday with the visitors due to play three test matches, three one-day internationals and a one-off Twenty20 during their six-week tour. “Our Aussie men have arrived in Islamabad,” tweeted Cricket Australia with a picture of smiling captain Pat Cummins. Australia last toured to Pakistan in 1998 when it won the test series 1-0 while also winning all the matches in the limited-overs series.

  • Ukrainian soldier livestreamed from Snake Island during heroic stand against Russia

    The island sits 30 miles off the coast of Ukraine and is only 0.1 square mile in area, but it connects a few cities to a major trading lane.

  • NATO allies to provide more weapons to Ukraine, Stoltenberg says

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday the alliance was deploying parts of its combat-ready response force and would continue to send weapons to Ukraine, including air defences, while saying that Russia was trying to topple the Ukrainian government. "We see rhetoric, the messages, which is strongly indicating that the aim is to remove the democratically elected government in Kyiv," he told a news conference following a virtual meeting of NATO leaders. Some of the 30 NATO allies announced the type of weapons that they would supply Ukraine, including air defences, he said, without giving details.

  • Ukrainians flee war, seeking safety across western borders

    Thousands of Ukrainians crossed into neighboring countries to the west in search of safety as Russia pounded their capital and other cities with airstrikes for a second day. A woman from the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, who arrived in Przemsyl, Poland, broke down in tears describing how men were pulled off trains in Ukraine before they got to the border. Vilma Sugar, 68, fled her home in Uzhhorod, Ukraine, shaking in fear, and then faced the heartbreak of her 47-year-son being stopped.

  • Kanye West Objects to Kim Kardashian's Criticism of His 'Misinformation' on Social Media

    The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum previously filed court documents claiming her estranged husband has caused "emotional distress" by "putting a lot of misinformation" on social media

  • Ukraine attack: Sean Penn says Putin made 'brutal mistake'

    Sean Penn has spoken out about what the Russian invasion has caused the world, including Ukraine, as tensions continue to escalate. He condemned Putin and applauded Zelenskyy.

  • Ukrainian reporter sees footage of destroyed flat on live TV: ‘This building is my home’

    'This actual building is my home.'

  • Ukrainian soldiers defy Russians in final moment: "F*** you"

    The soldiers who reportedly defied the Russian troops will be posthumously awarded as "Heroes of Ukraine," President Zelensky announced.

  • Market Wrap: Cryptos and Stocks Rise on Possibility of Russia-Ukraine Talks

    Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptos extended gains into Friday, although some traders expect rallies to fade amid geopolitical uncertainty. Altcoins led the way higher, which could point to bullish sentiment over the short-term.

  • Guards are aligning for Alabama basketball as tournament season nears

    Alabama basketball had all four guards, Keon Ellis, Jaden Shackelford, Jahvon Quinerly and JD Davison, play well against South Carolina.

  • 'Take these sunflower seeds for when you die': How one Ukrainian woman's defiance has gone viral

    A Ukrainian woman telling a Russian soldier to put sunflower seeds in his pocket so that flowers will grow when he dies on Ukraine’s soil has emerged as one of the extraordinary scenes of defiance from the front lines of the Russian invasion.