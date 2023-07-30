Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Eltek, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$3.9m ÷ (US$41m - US$11m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Eltek has an ROCE of 13%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 14% generated by the Electronic industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Eltek compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Eltek.

The Trend Of ROCE

Eltek has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 13% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 816% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

One more thing to note, Eltek has decreased current liabilities to 27% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. This tells us that Eltek has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

What We Can Learn From Eltek's ROCE

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Eltek's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Eltek does come with some risks though, we found 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is significant...

