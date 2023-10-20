Emeco Holdings Limited (ASX:EHL) stock most popular amongst private equity firms who own 36%, while individual investors hold 35%

Key Insights

Significant control over Emeco Holdings by private equity firms implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

53% of the business is held by the top 4 shareholders

Institutional ownership in Emeco Holdings is 21%

A look at the shareholders of Emeco Holdings Limited (ASX:EHL) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that private equity firms own the lion's share in the company with 36% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Individual investors, on the other hand, account for 35% of the company's stockholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Emeco Holdings.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Emeco Holdings?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Emeco Holdings already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Emeco Holdings' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Emeco Holdings is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Black Diamond Capital Management, L.L.C. with 36% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 10% and 3.3% of the stock. Furthermore, CEO Ian Testrow is the owner of 2.9% of the company's shares.

On looking further, we found that 53% of the shares are owned by the top 4 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Emeco Holdings

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Emeco Holdings Limited. In their own names, insiders own AU$14m worth of stock in the AU$312m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but we usually like to see higher insider holdings. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 35% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 36%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Emeco Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Emeco Holdings .

