Emera (TSE:EMA) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At CA$0.7175

The board of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 4.0% on the 15th of November to CA$0.7175, up from last year's comparable payment of CA$0.69. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 5.9%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Emera's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Based on the last payment, Emera's earnings were much higher than the dividend, but it wasn't converting those earnings into cash flow. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 22.9%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could reach 86%, which is definitely on the higher side.

Emera Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from an annual total of CA$1.40 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of CA$2.76. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 7.0% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Emera has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 36% per annum. Emera is clearly able to grow rapidly while still returning cash to shareholders, positioning it to become a strong dividend payer in the future.

Our Thoughts On Emera's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We don't think Emera is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, Emera has 4 warning signs (and 2 which are potentially serious) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

