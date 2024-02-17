Emerson Electric Co Director Matthew Levatich Sells 1,933 Shares

On February 15, 2024, Director Matthew Levatich executed a sale of 1,933 shares of Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR), as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $105.58 per share, which resulted in a total value of $204,090.14.

Emerson Electric Co is a diversified global manufacturing company, which provides solutions to customers through its various business segments, including Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions. The company's products and services are widely used in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,933 shares of Emerson Electric Co and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a balance between insider buys and sells over the past year, with 5 insider buys and 5 insider sells recorded.

As of the date of the insider's recent transaction, Emerson Electric Co's shares were trading at $105.58, giving the company a market capitalization of $60.69 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 5.52, which is below both the industry median of 20.82 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.01, indicating that Emerson Electric Co is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value estimate. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The recent insider sell by Director Matthew Levatich may provide investors with an insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation, although it is important to consider the overall context of insider transactions and the company's current valuation metrics when making investment decisions.

