U.S. markets close in 3 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,835.94
    -64.85 (-1.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,831.93
    -421.20 (-1.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,124.80
    -263.70 (-2.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,745.22
    -31.00 (-1.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.22
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.00
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    21.66
    -0.25 (-1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0555
    -0.0032 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8030
    -0.0520 (-1.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2483
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7050
    -0.0890 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,940.05
    -1,272.96 (-4.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    644.33
    -29.04 (-4.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,389.98
    +87.24 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,739.03
    +336.19 (+1.27%)
     

EMGS: Notifiable Trading

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
EMGS
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EMGS.OL
EMGS
EMGS

Perestroika AS, (“Perestroika”), an entity closely associated with chairman of the board of directors of Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA ("EMGS" or the "Company"), Frederik Mohn, has on 20 May 2022 purchased 100,000 EMGS shares at an average price per share of NOK 1.9879.

Following this purchase, Perestroika holds 29,552,795 shares in the Company.

Further details regarding the transaction are set out in the attached form.


Contact
Anders Eimstad, CFO, +47 948 25 836

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in Regulation EU 596/2014 article 19 number 3 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12.

The stock exchange notification was published by Anders Eimstad, CFO, Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA.

About EMGS
EMGS, the marine EM market leader, uses its proprietary electromagnetic (EM) technology to support oil and gas companies in their search for offshore hydrocarbons. EMGS supports each stage in the workflow, from survey design and data acquisition to processing and interpretation. The Company's services enable the integration of EM data with seismic and other geophysical and geological information to give explorationists a clearer and more complete understanding of the subsurface. This improves exploration efficiency and reduces risks and the finding costs per barrel. CSEM technology can also be used to detect the presence of marine mineral deposits (primarily Seabed Massive Sulphides) and EMGS believes that the technology can also be used to estimate the mineral content of such deposits. The Company is undertaking early-stage initiatives to position itself in this future market.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Upstart Are Falling Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) traded more than 16% lower as of 11:14 a.m. ET today after it received yet another downgrade from Wall Street. Wedbush analyst David Chiaverini maintained his underperform rating on Upstart but lowered his price target from $20 to $15 per share. The lower price target comes just a week after Chiaverini lowered his price target on Upstart from $35 to $20.

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist as the Nasdaq Plunged

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells shares of a company, Wall Street and investors tend to pay close attention. Since becoming CEO in 1965, he's overseen the creation of more than $680 billion in shareholder value and delivered an average annual return of 20.1% for Berkshire's Class A (BRK.A) shareholders (himself included).

  • Deere tops earnings estimates, misses on revenue

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Deere.

  • Warren Buffett is Selling These 6 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 6 stocks that Warren Buffett is selling in 2022. If you want to see more stocks that the billionaire sold, click Warren Buffett is Selling These 3 Stocks in 2022. Warren Buffett, the chief of Berkshire Hathaway, is perhaps the most renowned financier in the investment world, with decades of […]

  • Here’s the real reason the stock market is coming unglued — and it isn’t because of weak earnings

    An earnings recession is not the biggest threat facing the stock market right now. To show that an earnings recession doesn’t necessarily doom the stock market, consider the S&P 500’s (SPX) quarterly return when its earnings-per-share (EPS) is falling. On average over the past century, according to an analysis conducted by Ned Davis Research, the S&P 500 has performed better when its EPS were lower than a year previously — not higher.

  • The technician who called the 2020 market bottom says a ‘shocking rally’ is in store

    It’s been a terrible week in an awful year for the stock market. Walmart (WMT) Target (TGT) and Tencent (HK:700) each reported disappointing results to add fuel to the worries about interest-rate hikes and quantitative tightening. Over the last six weeks, equity redemptions have totaled $46 billion, versus $91 billion when the COVID outbreak first became apparent, according to Sean Darby, chief equity strategist at Jefferies.

  • 10 Best Buy-the-Dip Tech Stocks According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss 10 buy-the-dip stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s stock selection and the current sell-off in tech, go directly to 5 Best Buy-the-Dip Tech Stocks According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is down 27% in 2022 […]

  • Why Ross Stores Stock Plunged 25% at the Open Today

    The discount retailer provided its first-quarter earnings and an update for the year, and Wall Street didn't like what it saw.

  • Why Carnival Stock Was Underwater Today

    Investors weren't overjoyed about a fresh debt offering announced by Carnival, and a bearish new note from an analyst didn't help, either. After market hours on Wednesday, Carnival announced that it is floating a private offering of $1 billion worth of senior unsecured notes. Carnival says it plans to use the net proceeds of the issue to make scheduled principal payments on debt during fiscal 2023 and for general corporate purposes.

  • Michael Burry is Shorting Apple (AAPL) and Selling These 5 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss Michael Burry’s short position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and the 5 stocks he is selling in 2022. If you want to skip our analysis of Burry’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Michael Burry Is Selling These 3 Stocks in 2022. Michael Burry was born on […]

  • Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Stocks, Say Analysts

    Rising interest rates, supply chain constraints and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are all issues currently plaguing the macro climate. The problem with all three, says Tony Dwyer, Canaccord Chief Market Strategist, is that for each problem there’s “no easy exit strategy.” The tough conditions are likely to persist, then. However, on the plus side, while these issues have sent most corners of the stock market into a tailspin, now investors are presented with stocks for which the term “oversold” re

  • Elon Musk is not happy with a meme mocking his new-found attention to Twitter

    Elon Musk got defensive over a meme suggesting he may be spending a little too much time on Twitter and not enough time on his electric vehicle company.

  • 1 Reason Nu Holdings Is Headed in the Right Direction

    Like many tech and fintech stocks this year, the Berkshire Hathaway-backed Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) has seen its stock price struggle and is down more than 61% this year. Nu is a major disruptor in the Latin American banking space, first offering a credit card with no annual fees and then building out a suite of banking products from there. Nu has amassed close to 60 million customers but in the past has gotten questions regarding its high valuation and path to sustainable profitability.

  • How long does the average bear market last? Dow, S&P 500 slide toward threshold.

    The S&P 500 is a whisker away from the threshold that marks a bear market. In the past, entering bear territory has tended to be followed by more selling.

  • Warren Buffett is Buying and Holding These 10 Financial Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 financial stocks that Warren Buffett is buying in 2022. If you want to see more financial stock picks of the billionaire, click Warren Buffett is Buying and Holding These 5 Financial Stocks in 2022. Warren Buffett follows the Benjamin Graham school of thought, picking value plays with prices that […]

  • Why Pfizer Stock Is Rising Today While Moderna and Novavax Are Sliding

    Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were up 2.5% as of 11:35 a.m. ET on Friday after jumping as much as 4% earlier in the day. Meanwhile, the stocks of two other COVID-19 vaccine makers were declining. Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares were down 4.7%.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall, heading for longest weekly losing streak since 2001

    U.S. stocks rose on Friday, though the major indexes still headed for steep weekly losses as concerns over the resilience of corporate profits in the face of inflation resurged this week.

  • Here's Why Harley-Davidson Is Pausing All Production

    Harley says it is pausing the all of its production and shipments, except for its electric LiveWire line.

  • Is Unity Stock a Buy After Crashing Last Week?

    As one of the leaders in the game development space, Unity Software (NYSE: U) could capitalize on the enormous gaming market, which is expected to be worth $300 billion in the next five years. In a survey done by Unity in 2021, 61% of game developers use Unity to build their games. Shares are down over 73% year to date, between the broader tech-stock sell-off and a recently disclosed machine-learning error that will cause serious problems for Unity's business. Create solutions are subscription-based and help businesses build high-quality video games and other content, and they represented 36% of total revenue in Q1.

  • Is Cisco Systems Stock a Buy Now?

    Cisco Systems' (NASDAQ: CSCO) stock price plunged 13% during after-hours trading on May 18 following its third-quarter earnings release. The networking device maker's revenue stayed nearly flat year over year at $12.