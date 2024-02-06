Emissions-rigging fine takes huge bite from Cummins’ Q4 earnings

Cummins reported a huge Q4 loss because of a federal fine for emissions-rigging. (Photo: Cummins Inc.)

An emissions-rigging settlement wiped nearly $14 per share from fourth-quarter profits at Cummins Inc. The engine maker pointed to softer results this year as the North American truck equipment market cools.

Without the second-largest fine ever assessed for federal Clean Air Act violations, Cummins reported record results for all of 2023.

Cummins on Tuesday reported a net $1.4 billion loss in the quarter after setting aside $2.04 billion, or $13.76 per fully diluted share. The company admitted no wrongdoing in the use of emissions-defeating software in about 1 million Ram pickup trucks. In Q4 2022, Cummins reported net earnings of $631 million, or $4.43.

A 4-year-old investigation wrapped up in December with a strong admonishment of the company by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland. The $1.675 billion civil fine was the largest ever assessed. It ranked second only to a $2.8 billion criminal fine against Volkswagen AG in 2017.

One-time charges for separations and spinoff

The Columbus, Indiana-based company also took a $42 million, or 22-cent, charge related to voluntary retirement and separation programs, and $33 million, or 17 cents, related to the spinoff of its filtration business now called Atmus. Cummins plans to sell the 80% of Atmus stock it owns.

The Q4 earnings loss of $878 million before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization equated to a negative 10.3% of sales. Year-ago EBITDA was $1.1 billion or 14.2% of sales.

Operating cash flow for 2023 was a record $4 billion, compared to $2 billion in 2022.

“Excluding the impacts related to the agreement to resolve U.S. regulatory claims, 2023 was a record year for EBITDA, net income and EPS for Cummins,” Jennifer Rumsey, chair and CEO, said in a statement.

Cummins guided to a softer 2024. It projects revenues to fall 2% to 5% from the full-year 2023 total of $34.1 billion. The company projects EBITDA ranging between 14.4% and 15.4% of sales this year.

‘Demand will slow particularly in North America heavy-duty truck market’

“In 2024, we anticipate that demand will slow particularly in the North America heavy-duty truck market, partially offset by strength in other key markets, and have already taken some actions to reduce cost,” Rumsey said. “We will continue to monitor global economic indicators closely and will ensure we are prepared to adjust our business should economic momentum slow further.”

Cummins remains patient as it invests in new zero-emissions technologies housed in its Accelera by Cummins unit. Formerly known as New Power, Accelera sales rose 8% to $81 million in Q4. The addition of the Siemens Commercial Vehicle business acquired in Q4 2022 helped.

But the cost of investing in hydrogen-producing electrolyzers and development of electric powertrains and fuel cells resulted in a $121 million EBITDA loss.

“We will continue investment in new technologies and products in 2024,” Rumsey said. “This sustained investment will ensure that the company will be positioned to generate strong growth and profitability in both the near- and long-term.”

Cummins, Paccar Inc. and Daimler Truck announced a joint venture in September to jointly invest $2 billion to $3 billion to make lithium-iron phosphate batteries for electric trucks. In January, they announced a greenfield plant in northern Mississippi expected to create about 2,000 new jobs.

