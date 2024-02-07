Encompass Health Corp (EHC) Reports Solid Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Results; Provides Optimistic ...

Net Operating Revenue : Q4 increased by 9.6% to $1.246.8 million, full-year up by 10.4%.

Adjusted EBITDA : Q4 saw a 9.6% rise to $255.0 million, full-year growth of 18.5%.

Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS) : Q4 adjusted EPS grew by 8.0%, full-year by 27.7%.

Discharges : Q4 discharge growth of 8.3%, with same-store discharge growth at 5.3%.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow : More than doubled in Q4 to $93.5 million, full-year increase of 54.6%.

2024 Guidance: Net operating revenue projected between $5.2 billion and $5.3 billion, adjusted EPS from $3.77 to $4.06.

On February 7, 2024, Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) released its 8-K filing, announcing the financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The company, a leading provider of post-acute healthcare services in the U.S., operates a vast network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals primarily located in the eastern half of the country and Texas.

The fourth quarter marked a strong finish for Encompass Health, with President and CEO Mark Tarr highlighting robust discharge growth as a key driver of the 9.6% increase in net operating revenue and Adjusted EBITDA. The company's full-year performance also reflected significant growth, with net operating revenue and Adjusted EBITDA increasing by 10.4% and 18.5%, respectively.

Financial Highlights and Challenges

Encompass Health's financial achievements in the fourth quarter were underscored by an increase in net patient revenue per discharge and a substantial 103.3% surge in adjusted free cash flow. The company's success is attributed to its strategic focus on discharge growth and operational efficiency. However, challenges remain in the form of potential regulatory changes, competitive pressures, and the ongoing need to manage labor costs effectively.

The importance of these financial achievements cannot be overstated for a healthcare provider like Encompass Health. Strong revenue growth and cash flow generation are crucial for sustaining operations, investing in advanced technology, and expanding services to meet the growing demand for post-acute care.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Analysis

Encompass Health's income statement reflects a solid performance with a 9.6% increase in net operating revenue for Q4 and a 10.4% increase for the full year. The balance sheet remains healthy, with the company managing its capital expenditures and financing activities effectively. The cash flow statement shows a robust 16.7% increase in cash flows provided by operating activities for the quarter, demonstrating the company's ability to generate liquidity.

Key metrics such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted free cash flow are vital indicators of the company's operational efficiency and financial health. Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes non-recurring items, provides a clearer picture of the company's ongoing profitability, while adjusted free cash flow measures its ability to generate cash after capital expenditures, an essential factor for future growth.

"The fourth quarter was a very strong finish to 2023," said President and Chief Executive Officer of Encompass Health Mark Tarr. "Strong discharge growth facilitated a fourth quarter increase of 9.6% in net operating revenue and Adjusted EBITDA. For the full year, net operating revenue increased 10.4% and Adjusted EBITDA grew 18.5%. Our value proposition and operating strategy continue to be validated and we remain highly optimistic about the long-term prospects of our business."

Looking Ahead: 2024 Guidance and Strategic Focus

Looking forward, Encompass Health provided guidance for 2024, projecting net operating revenue to be between $5.2 billion and $5.3 billion, with adjusted EBITDA ranging from $1.015 billion to $1.055 billion, and adjusted EPS from continuing operations attributable to Encompass Health between $3.77 and $4.06. This guidance reflects the company's confidence in its growth trajectory and its commitment to delivering value to shareholders.

In conclusion, Encompass Health's Q4 and full-year 2023 results demonstrate the company's resilience and strategic execution in a challenging healthcare landscape. With a positive outlook for 2024, Encompass Health is poised to continue its growth and strengthen its position as a leading provider of post-acute healthcare services.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Encompass Health Corp for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

