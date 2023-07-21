Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) Rose on Overall Health Care Uptrend

Bernzott Capital Advisors, an investment management firm, published its “US Small Cap Value Fund” second-quarter 2023 investor letter, a copy of which can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, the portfolio gained +1.7% (net) lagging behind R2000V’s +3.2% gain and R2500V’s +4.4% increase. In the quarter, quality factors were under pressure. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Bernzott Capital Advisors highlighted stocks like Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) in its Q2 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) is a post-acute healthcare services provider. On July 20, 2023, Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) stock closed at $68.55 per share. One-month return of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) was 4.32%, and its shares gained 39.36% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) has a market capitalization of $6.871 billion.

Bernzott Capital Advisors made the following comment about Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC): The inpatient rehabilitative care operator reported strong volume growth as overall health care utilization trends began to normalize. The company has staffed for growth and this likely helped it take share. Labor rates have started to ease, a positive sign for future profitability while expansion projects provide visibility for additional earnings and cash flow growth."

Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC)is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 33 hedge fund portfolios held Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) at the end of first quarter which was 30 in the previous quarter.

