Jason Lublin, the CFO of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:EDR), sold 20,832 shares of the company on January 23, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $25.47 per share, resulting in a total value of approximately $530,590.64.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc is a global entertainment, sports, and content company. It owns and operates premium properties such as the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Professional Bull Riders (PBR), and the Miss Universe Organization, as well as the world's largest talent agency, WME. The company also has a significant presence in the live event and experiences sector, and it provides a range of marketing and licensing services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 169,571 shares of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 23 insider sells and no insider buys.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc CFO Jason Lublin Sells 20,832 Shares

On the valuation front, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc's shares were trading at $25.47 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $7.586 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 70.14, which is above both the industry median of 18.12 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that Endeavor Group Holdings Inc is modestly undervalued. With a share price of $25.47 and a GF Value of $30.38, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.84.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc CFO Jason Lublin Sells 20,832 Shares

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider transactions are not always indicative of future stock performance and can be influenced by various factors, including personal financial needs and portfolio diversification strategies.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

