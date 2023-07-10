Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Energy Recovery, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.044 = US$8.5m ÷ (US$208m - US$13m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Energy Recovery has an ROCE of 4.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Machinery industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Energy Recovery compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Energy Recovery.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Energy Recovery doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 4.4% from 6.5% five years ago. However it looks like Energy Recovery might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

On a related note, Energy Recovery has decreased its current liabilities to 6.4% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

Our Take On Energy Recovery's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Energy Recovery's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Yet to long term shareholders the stock has gifted them an incredible 245% return in the last five years, so the market appears to be rosy about its future. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

