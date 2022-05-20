Engadget Podcast: The crypto crash explained

What the heck is going on in the land of cryptocurrency and NFTs? This week, Devindra and Engadget UK Bureau Chief Mat Smith chat with Manda Farough, co-host and producer of the Virtual Economy podcast, about the massive crypto crash. They discuss how the fall of the Luna cryptocurrency and its sibling, TerraUSD, sent shockwaves through the industry.

Also, they dive into ICE’s surprisingly robust (and scary) surveillance system, as well the DHS’s stalled misinformation board. Stay tuned for the end of the show for our chat with Tim Miller and Jennifer Yuh Nelson, the co-creator and animation director for Netflix's Love, Death & Robots.

Engadget · The crypto crash explained + Love, Death & Robots interview

Listen above, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice.



Terra, Luna, and the recent Crypto crash – 2:05

Acer’s glasses-free 3D laptop – 26:35

Report outs U.S.’s ICE as breeching data privacy, has facial recognition data on Americans – 33:37

Homeland Security “pauses” disinformation board – 43:15

There is once again a rumor about USB-C on iPhone – 46:41

Working on – 52:44

Pop culture picks – 59:35

Interview with Love, Death & Robots co-creator Time Miller and animation director Jennifer Yuh Nelson – 1:06:51

Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Mat Smith

Guest: Manda Farough

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien