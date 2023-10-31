EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Net Income Drops to $66 Million

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) reported a net income of $66 million for Q3 2023, a decrease from $117 million in Q3 2022.

The company's Adjusted EBITDA remained relatively stable at $342 million, compared to $343 million in the same period last year.

ENLC's Permian segment generated robust cash flows, contributing to the company's active buyback program.

The company is nearing completion of its first carbon capture project, indicating growth in its carbon transportation business.

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) released its third-quarter earnings report on October 31, 2023. The company reported a net income of $66 million, a significant decrease from the $117 million reported in the same period last year. Despite this, ENLC's Adjusted EBITDA remained relatively stable at $342 million, compared to $343 million in Q3 2022.

Financial Highlights

Company Performance and Future Prospects

Despite the decrease in net income, ENLC's Permian segment generated robust cash flows, which the company is returning to investors through its active buyback program. The company's Louisiana system remains well positioned to meet both natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) demand. ENLC's CEO, Jesse Arenivas, commented on the company's performance, stating,

EnLink continues to have multiple ways to win, be it through the strength of our traditional midstream assets or our growing carbon transportation business."

ENLC is also making strides in its carbon transportation business. The company is approaching the completion of its first carbon capture project, which will capture and sequester carbon dioxide (CO2) emitted from its Bridgeport processing plant in North Texas.

Summary of Financial Tables

Overall, while the company's net income has decreased, its robust cash flows from the Permian segment and the nearing completion of its first carbon capture project indicate potential for future growth.

