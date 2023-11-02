EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 1, 2023

Brian Brungardt: Thank you and good morning everyone. Welcome to EnLink's third quarter 2023 earnings call. Participating on the call today are Jesse Arenivas, Chief Executive Officer; Dilanka Seimon, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer; and Ben Lamb, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Walter Pinto, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, is also in the room to answer any questions during the Q&A session. We issued our earnings release and presentation after the markets closed yesterday and those materials are on our website. A replay of today's call will also be made available on our website at investors.enlink.com. Today's discussion will include forward-looking statements, including expectations and predictions within the meaning of the federal securities laws.

The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this call and we undertake no obligation to update or revise. Actual results may differ materially from our projections and a discussion of factors that could cause actual results to differ can be found in our press release, presentation, and SEC files. This call also includes discussion pertaining to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Definitions of these measures as well as reconciliations of comparable GAAP measures are available in our press release and the appendix of our presentation. We encourage you to review the cautionary statements and other disclosures made in our press release and our SEC filings, including those under the heading Risk Factors. We'll start today's call with a set of brief prepared remarks by Jesse, Dilanka, and Ben and then lead the remainder of the call over for questions and answers.

With that, I would now like to turn the call over to Jesse Arenivas.

Jesse Arenivas: Thanks Brian and good morning everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss our third quarter 2023 results. As I sit here today, I'm impressed that the solid execution driving another record year of adjusted EBITDA. Despite the volatility we've seen in the commodity markets, our assets have been very resilient, benefiting from a diverse set of customers. We entered the year forecasted the midpoint of $1.355 billion for adjusted EBITDA, and we remain on pace to achieve this midpoint. For the quarter, we generated $342 million of adjusted EBITDA, driven by robust activity behind our Permian system, which saw another record quarter of gathered volume. EnLink's strong execution and disciplined approach are driving returns for our investors.

During the quarter, we continued to execute on our unit buyback program and have executed approximately 160 million of our Board-authorized 200 million for the year. Since early 2022, we've repurchased over 7% of the units outstanding through our consistent buyback activity. We discussed on our last call our unique position to benefit from the energy transformation, a world in which the energy mix will continue to include hydrocarbons, complemented with CCS, while adding newer cleaner sources of energy like hydrogen and other renewable fuels. Since our last update, we continue to see signs that suggest a growing need for traditional energy and in particular, natural gas. Last month, the EIA announced that the US exports of natural gas, both pipeline and export LNG set a record high in the first half of 2023 with an average of 20.4 Bcf a day or an increase of 4% compared to the first half of 2022.

Since Sabine Pass LNG came online in 2016, the US became a fast natural gas exporter in 2017. Said another way, we have witnessed a growth of over threefold in the past seven years. According to data by the International Group of LNG importers, global import capacity is set to expand by 16% or 23 Bcf a day by the end of 2024 as an increasing number of countries that are relying on imported LNG to help meet their growing energy demands. In the first seven months of 2023, three countries, Germany, the Philippines, and Vietnam began importing LNG for the first time. Antigua, Australia, Cyprus, and Nicaragua, are expected to start importing LNG by the end of 2024. In total, it's expected that 55 countries will have LNG regasification terminals online by the end of 2024.

In addition, the United States recently took over the spot for the largest LNG exporter with an average of 11.6 Bcf a day in the first half of 2023. The US now exports approximately 1 Bcf a day more than Australia and [indiscernible]. According to the EIA's recent International Energy outlook 2023, as the global energy demand increases, global energy-related CO2 emissions are expected to increase through 2050. In most cases, that the EIA examined the growth in non-fossil fuel back resources like nuclear and renewables is not sufficient to reduce global energy-related CO2 emissions under current laws and regulations. Said shortly, the world cannot rely solely on adoption of renewable energy, but will require an all of the above approach, including CCS to meet their emissions reduction goals.

To sum it up, we're excited at how we can be in [ occupation ] through the energy transformation. Our assets are uniquely positioned to provide both the supply of natural gas and natural gas liquids to local demand centers as well as export markets, while also adding industrial meters efforts to reduce their own carbon emissions through our CO2 transportation business. With that, I'll turn it over to Dilanka to provide an overview of our of an update of our commercial opportunities.

A long pipeline snaking through a rural landscape - symbolizing the companies midstream energy services.

Dilanka Seimon: Thanks Jesse and good morning, everyone. Over the past several months since I joined EnLink, I'm excited to see that the opportunities set ahead is even greater than I originally anticipated. I think the market is well aware of the significant growth we have seen in the Permian. This includes our equity investment in the Marathon pipeline, which continues to progress as anticipated, and will represent an attractive demand-driven investment. Beyond our G&P systems, I'm most excited for the opportunities within the Louisiana system. EnLink owns over 4,000 miles of natural gas and NGL pipelines, providing a critical connection between suppliers and end users. Within the natural gas business, EnLink owns the Bridgeline system, the Louisiana Intrastate gas system, the Henry Hub, and nearby storage at Jefferson Island Storage Hub or JISH as well as Napoleonville and parental storage facilities.

Across our system, we have approximately 15 Bcf of storage capacity with significant expansion capability, which we are currently evaluating. We are also considering attractive projects to leverage our existing assets in the ground. These projects will not only service the growing LNG market but also ensure industrial users have access to the credible supply needed for their operations. While we see this as an opportunity which environment, we will remain disciplined and any projects will have to clear a high bar in terms of project economics. With that, I'll turn it over to Ben to provide an overview of our operations and our financial results.

Ben Lamb: Thanks Dilanka and good morning everyone. Let's start with the Permian, where segment profit for the third quarter of 2023 came in at $102.7 million. Segment profit in the quarter included approximately $2.5 million of gross operating expenses tied to plant relocations, and $7.4 million of unrealized derivative losses. Excluding plant relocation OpEx and unrealized derivative activity, segment profit in the third quarter of 2023 grew 11% sequentially, but decreased 4% from the prior year quarter. Producer activity behind our systems remained robust, driving a record quarter for gathered volumes with average natural gas gathering volumes approximately 6% higher sequentially and 15% higher than the prior year quarter.

Turning now to Louisiana, we experienced another quarter of solid performance in the gas segment, along with strong results in the NGL segment despite normal seasonal effects. Segment profit for the third quarter of 2023 came in at $87.1 million. Segment profit included $6 million of unrealized derivative losses. Excluding the impact of unrealized derivative activity, segment profit in the third quarter of 2023 grew approximately 8% sequentially and was approximately unchanged compared to the prior year quarter. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, EnLink agreed to sell most of our noncore Ohio River Valley assets for gross proceeds at approximately $59 million, which represents a valuation of approximately six times run rate EBITDA. Moving on to Oklahoma, we delivered segment profit of $104.6 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Segment profit in the quarter included approximately $0.4 million of operating expenses tied to plant relocations and $4.1 million of unrealized derivative losses. Excluding plant relocation OpEx and unrealized derivative activity, segment profit in the third quarter of 2023 was flat sequentially that grew approximately 14% from the prior year quarter. During the third quarter, we saw operators remain active with rigs in our acreage. However, as we discussed in our last call, we saw operators defer completion activity for a few months, driving average natural gas gathering volumes 2% lower sequentially, but still 18% higher compared to the prior year quarter. As anticipated, we have seen completion activity resume and expect to see production from the first of these new wells during the fourth quarter.

Wrapping up with North Texas, segment profit for the quarter was $63.8 million. Segment profit included $5.4 million of unrealized derivative losses. Excluding unrealized derivative activity, segment profit in the third quarter of 2023 decreased 7% sequentially and decreased 14% from the prior year quarter. Natural gas gathering volumes were 2% lower sequentially and 7% lower compared to the prior year quarter. Separately, we continue to make progress to reduce our CO2 emissions intensity. We previously announced a project with our largest customer in North Texas, BKV to capture and permanently store CO2 from our Bridgeport facility. This project is progressing well with an in-service date in the fourth quarter of this year. These solid results were in line with our expectations and drove another robust quarter with $342 million of adjusted EBITDA.

We are reiterating our adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2023, and we remain on pace to achieve the midpoint of the range of approximately $1.355 billion. Capital expenditures, plant relocation expenses net to EnLink, and investment contributions were $126 million in the third quarter of 2023. Free cash flow after distributions for the third quarter came in at approximately $66 million. Total CapEx spending, including growth CapEx net to EnLink, plant relocation costs, investment contributions, and maintenance CapEx continues to track within our 2023 guidance of $485 million to $535 million. On the balance sheet side, we continue to be in a very strong position with a leverage ratio of 3.4 times at the end of the third quarter, and we retain ample liquidity.

We remain investment-grade rated at Fitch and one not below investment grade at S&P and Moody's with a positive outlook at S&P. Consistent with our capital allocation plan to return capital to investors, we maintained our common unit distribution of $0.125 per unit in the third quarter, which represents an 11% increase over the third quarter of 2022. Additionally, we remain active with our common unit repurchase program with approximately $50 million spent in the third quarter. This puts us ahead of pace to complete our $200 million unit repurchase program for 2023. Since the end of 2021, we have now repurchased nearly 35 million common units. While it's too early to provide 2024 guidance. Based on preliminary discussions with our customers, we expect 2024 to be a year of modest growth.

Similar to this year, we anticipate 2024 growth will be driven by our largest segment, the Permian. We currently anticipate relatively stable volumes in Oklahoma and a modest decline in volumes in North Texas next year. Longer term, we're bullish on natural gas demand and, therefore, activity in Oklahoma and North Texas in late 2024 and beyond. In summary, the EnLink team delivered solid results in the third quarter of 2023, and we expect the momentum to continue for the rest of the year. With that, I'll turn it back over to Jesse.

Jesse Arenivas: Thank you, Ben. The EnLink team delivered another quarter with solid execution in the third quarter of 2023, placing us well on our way to achieve the midpoint of our 2023 adjusted EBITDA guidance. We're excited for the future as we expect the momentum we've built to carry into 2024 and beyond. With that, you may now open the call for questions.

