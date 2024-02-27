On February 23, 2024, Jan Rossbach, VP & Chief Accounting Officer of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC), sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through the following SEC Filing.

EnLink Midstream LLC is a midstream energy services provider that operates across multiple segments, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate. The company focuses on providing gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, and marketing to producers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, and condensate.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 90,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for EnLink Midstream LLC indicates a pattern of selling activity, with 0 insider buys and 3 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of EnLink Midstream LLC were trading at $12.32, resulting in a market capitalization of $5,524.227 million.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 27.70, which is above both the industry median of 10.11 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a share price of $12.32 and a GF Value of $9.46, EnLink Midstream LLC's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.3, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued.

The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

EnLink Midstream LLC VP & Chief Accounting Officer Jan Rossbach Sells 50,000 Shares

EnLink Midstream LLC VP & Chief Accounting Officer Jan Rossbach Sells 50,000 Shares

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

