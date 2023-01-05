U.S. markets close in 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,804.43
    -48.54 (-1.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,901.07
    -368.70 (-1.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,298.96
    -159.80 (-1.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,755.14
    -17.40 (-0.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.71
    +0.87 (+1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,838.50
    -20.50 (-1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.37
    -0.59 (-2.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0525
    -0.0085 (-0.80%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7200
    +0.0110 (+0.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1912
    -0.0146 (-1.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.3340
    +0.8940 (+0.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,861.87
    +44.85 (+0.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    392.94
    -0.22 (-0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,633.45
    +48.26 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,820.80
    +103.94 (+0.40%)
     

Enovis to Participate in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Enovis Corporation
·1 min read
Enovis Corporation
Enovis Corporation

Wilmington, DE, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovis™ Corporation (NYSE: ENOV), an innovation-driven, medical technology growth company, today announced that its management team will meet with investors at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference with a presentation scheduled for Monday, January 9th, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. PST (6:00 p.m. EST). A link to the live audio webcast, as well as a replay of this event, will be available on the company’s website at Events and Presentations.      

ABOUT ENOVIS

Enovis Corporation (NYSE: ENOV) is an innovation-driven medical technology growth company dedicated to developing clinically differentiated solutions that generate measurably better patient outcomes and transform workflows. Powered by a culture of continuous improvement, global talent and innovation, the Company’s extensive range of products, services and integrated technologies fuels active lifestyles in orthopedics and beyond. The Company’s shares of common stock are listed in the United States on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ENOV. For more information about Enovis, please visit www.enovis.com.

Contact:

Derek Leckow
Vice President, Investor Relations
Enovis Corporation
+1-302-252-9159
investorrelations@enovis.com

***

Source: Enovis Corporation


Recommended Stories

  • Why Shopify, Palantir, and CrowdStrike Stocks Slumped on Thursday

    Within the tech sector, shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) are suffering worse than most, falling 3.3%, 3.9%, and 8%, respectively, through 12:05 p.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Jefferies for that -- and Piper Sandler, too. Jefferies started off the new year with a series of downgrades, reversing its buy ratings and lowering Shopify, Palantir, and CrowdStrike to neutral, as ratings-watcher The Fly reports today.

  • Mark Cuban Warns of Potential New Crypto Scandal and Fraud

    The billionaire investor tells TheStreet that a new scandal will soon rock the cryptocurrency industry.

  • Walgreens beats on earnings, stock slides on opioid settlement

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Walgreens following first-quarter earnings.

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Canoo Stocks Sank Today

    Early-stage companies like Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) took some of the biggest hits, dropping by between about 5% and 8% at their lows of the morning. As of 1 p.m. ET, those three stocks were lower by 6.1%, 3.4%, and 6.9%, respectively. As fourth-quarter EV delivery data has begun trickling out this week, investors are growing more and more concerned about the pace of expected growth in the industry.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock hits 52-week low, considers bankruptcy

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Bed Bath & Beyond stock plunging following a financial warning from the company.

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR) is a Trending Stock

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Petrobras (PBR) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Stocks red across the board on stronger-than-expected ADP payroll report

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down how stocks are trading in early afternoon trading on Thursday.

  • Wall Street Analysts See Energy Transfer LP (ET) as a Buy: Should You Invest?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for Energy Transfer LP (ET) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks Down 79% and 80% to Buy Now

    Red-hot inflation threw a wrench into the gears of the global economy last year, causing the S&P 500 to nosedive into a bear market. For instance, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) saw their share prices plunge 79% and 80%, respectively, from all-time highs and both stocks currently trade at sizable discounts to their historical valuations. Shopify makes omnichannel commerce easy.

  • It’s time to buy I-bonds again. Here are 3 ways to maximize your $10,000 inflation-fighting investment.

    The current rate is good, but if you hold off until just before the next change, it could be even better.

  • 4 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist in the 2022 Bear Market

    The declines put both indexes firmly in bear market territory. One person who knows a thing or two about investing in bear markets is Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. Since taking control of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, Buffett has helped the holding company generate returns of roughly 2,419,900% for investors -- crushing the S&P 500's returns in the process.

  • 1 Top Dividend Stock to Buy for 2023 and Beyond

    Don't let Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock's recent poor performance fool you. Investors, therefore, may want to consider scooping up some shares of this stock amid this pullback. The tech stock is especially attractive for investors looking for dividend income that could grow in the years ahead.

  • Why Asana Stock Dropped 24% in December

    The stock dropped to all-time lows on fears of slowing growth, but there are still some trends in Asana's favor.

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks -- and Both Could Make You Rich Over Time

    In December, shopping was on the agenda for a lot of us, including superstar investor Cathie Wood. Speaking of other programs, CRISPR recently reported positive data from a phase 1 trial of an immuno-oncology candidate.

  • Why Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Is Falling Today

    On Thursday morning, Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) reported fiscal 2023 first-quarter results that beat analysts' expectations, but its retail sales fell year over year, and management offered tepid guidance. Investors were disappointed, and sent shares of Walgreens down as much as 7.8% in morning trading. For the period that ended Nov. 30, Walgreens earned $1.16 per share on revenue of $33.38 billion, exceeding analysts' consensus expectations for $1.13 per share in earnings on $32.83 billion in sales.

  • AMTD Digital Stock Surges, Rising About 200%

    The U.S.-listed shares of AMTD Digital surged on Thursday, recently up some 200% on heavy volume. The Asia-focused company's operations include financial services, marketing, media and digital investments. It didn't appear to issue any press releases or Securities and Exchange Commission filings on Thursday. The stock has posted several large daily moves since its July initial public offering, which priced at $7.80. Wednesday's intraday low of $9.31 marked its lowest-ever trading price, while it

  • Goldman Sachs Says Investors Should Buy These 3 Solar Energy Stocks; Sees Over 50% Upside Potential

    The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) may or may not impact inflation – but it contains provisions that are certain to impact clean energy, and particularly the residential and commercial solar power segments. In fact, banking giant Goldman Sachs believes the IRA is one of the most meaningful policy developments for the US solar and energy storage sector and clears the way for at least a decade-long runway for stable installation growth across all residential, commercial and utility-

  • How Much Upside is Left in Delta (DAL)? Wall Street Analysts Think 42.57%

    The average of price targets set by Wall Street analysts indicates a potential upside of 42.6% in Delta (DAL). While the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric is questionable, the positive trend in earnings estimate revisions might translate into an upside in the stock.

  • Tech stocks: It's 'still too early' to get back in, says UBS strategist

    Growth stocks led on the downside in 2022, but it's still not the time to buy them, say UBS strategists.

  • Oppenheimer Says the S&P 500 Could Surge 15% in 2023 — Here Are 2 Stocks to Bet on It

    The bear run of 2022 was brutal on stock investors, in fact, it was the worst market year since the Great Recession of 2008. But – some of the Street’s strategists are predicting that this year has a recovery, or at least a partial rebound, in store. Even though the S&P 500 lost nearly 20% last year, inflation is still running at more than 7% annualized, and the Federal Reserve has bumped interest rates up to 4.25% in response, John Stoltzfus, Oppenheimer Asset Management chief investment strate