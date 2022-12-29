U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,849.28
    +66.06 (+1.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,220.80
    +345.09 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,478.09
    +264.80 (+2.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,766.25
    +44.23 (+2.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.72
    -0.24 (-0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.00
    +6.20 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    +0.28 (+1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0667
    +0.0051 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8350
    -0.0520 (-1.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2055
    +0.0035 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0160
    -1.3190 (-0.98%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,597.86
    +63.57 (+0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    382.05
    +0.27 (+0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.72
    +15.53 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,093.67
    -246.83 (-0.94%)
     

Enovix Appoints Raj Talluri as CEO

Enovix Corporation
·5 min read
Enovix Corporation
Enovix Corporation

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation (“Enovix”) (Nasdaq: ENVX), the leader in the design and manufacture of next generation 3D Silicon™ Lithium-ion batteries, today announced the appointment of Dr. Raj Talluri as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 18, 2023. Talluri is also expected to be appointed to the Enovix board of directors on a later date. Talluri replaces CEO and Co-Founder Harrold Rust, who is retiring from his position and the board but will serve in an advisory capacity to support the leadership transition.

Talluri brings a strong track record of leading successful high-volume and highly profitable semiconductor franchises with a specific focus on the portable electronics market over a nearly 30-year career. Talluri joins Enovix from Micron Technology Inc., where he served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of its Mobile Business Unit, with worldwide revenue greater than $5 billion. Prior to Micron, Talluri was Senior Vice President responsible for Qualcomm Inc.’s IoT business unit, where he drove the division from incubation stage to over $1 billion in product revenue. During his Qualcomm tenure, he also led product management for the company’s flagship Snapdragon applications processor business including ownership of product roadmaps targeting smartphones, tablets and automotive. Talluri began his career at Texas Instruments as a member of the technical staff and then successively led product groups and business units over a 16-year tenure culminating with becoming general manager of the OMAP wireless terminals business unit, an over $750 million revenue business with over 800 employees throughout North America, Europe, and Asia.

Enovix Executive Chairman T.J. Rodgers said, "Raj possesses both strong technical competency and a track record of having run with full P&L responsibility several of the most successful and profitable semiconductor franchises globally targeting portable electronics. He intimately understands the business processes necessary to translate compelling technology into sustainable product leadership at significant scale and at low cost. Enovix has built and demonstrated with leading customers a battery architecture with significant competitive advantages in performance and now is the time to build a company that can truly transform the Lithium-ion battery industry. I would like to thank Harrold Rust for his many years of leadership in building the company and for supporting a smooth transition ahead of his retirement.”

Talluri said, “I am deeply honored to be given the opportunity to lead Enovix. Many of the key technologies of the future, from portable electronics to EVs, rely on significant advances in battery technology and Enovix is the leader in this space. I am looking forward to leveraging my experience and leading the company to deliver advanced, high-performance products at scale.”

Rust added, “After starting the company over 15 years ago with life-long friends and colleagues it’s time for me to pass the baton to a new leader who can take Enovix to the next level. I couldn’t be more excited that Raj has chosen to continue our mission of creating a better world through innovation in energy storage.”

Talluri holds a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin, a Master of Engineering degree from Anna University in Chennai, India, and a Bachelor of Engineering from Andhra University in Waltair, India. He holds 13 patents in image processing, video compression and media processor architectures.

About Enovix

Enovix is the leader in advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery development and production. The company's proprietary 3D cell architecture increases energy density and maintains high cycle life. Enovix is building an advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery production facility in the U.S. for volume production. The company's initial goal is to provide designers of category-leading mobile devices with a high-energy battery so they can create more innovative and effective portable products. Enovix is also developing its 3D cell technology and production process for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets to help enable widespread utilization of renewable energy. For more information, go to www.enovix.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “believe”, “will”, “may”, “estimate”, “continue”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “should”, “plan”, “expect”, “predict”, “could”, “potentially", “target”, “project”, “believe”, “continue” or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. For additional information on these risks and uncertainties and other potential factors that could affect our business and financial results or cause actual results to differ from the results predicted, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of our most recently filed annual periodic reports on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q and other documents that we have filed, or that we will file, with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements made by us in this press release speak only as of the date on which they are made and subsequent events may cause these expectations to change. We disclaim any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Enovix Corporation
Charles Anderson
Phone: +1 (612) 229-9729
Email: canderson@enovix.com

or

The Blueshirt Group
Gary Dvorchak, CFA
Phone: (323) 240-5796
Email: gary@blueshirtgroup.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Enovix Corporation
Kristin Atkins
Phone: +1 (650) 815-6934
Email: katkins@enovix.com


Recommended Stories

  • Do you fall in America's lower, middle, or upper class? Here's how your income stacks up compared to the rest of the US population

    And what it means for your ability to build wealth.

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor, Intel, and Qualcomm Stocks Popped Today

    All's well that ends well in the stock market -- and as trading winds down in what has been a miserable year for semiconductor investors, shareholders of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) are getting a reprieve of sorts. Qualcomm is gaining 2.9%, and Intel is up 2.2%.

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 16, 2022 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $9.66, expectations were $9.54. Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am Irene, your chorus call operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the ZIM Integrated Shipping […]

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Supercharge Your Passive Income Portfolio

    All three of these high-yield dividend stocks have a long history of annual payout raises and an ability to raise their distributions without breaking their balance sheets. Shares of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) have risen more than 50% from a low point in October. Right now, AbbVie's dividend doesn't offer much more than a savings account.

  • Why EV Start-up Canoo's Shares Popped Today

    Investors in Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) have had a rough year in 2022 with the stock plunging by 85%. After popping 8.4% early Thursday, Canoo stock was holding on to a gain of 6.5% as of 12:30 p.m. ET. One bit of news that might have investors more positive on the stock is a new report from EV sector site Electrek.

  • 12 Best 52-Week High Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 best 52-week high stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best 52-Week High Stocks To Buy Now. The equity markets have been taking a beating this year as the Dow Jones Industrial Average […]

  • J.P. Morgan Sees 70% Upside for These 2 Auto Stocks

    There’s been a lot of talk about the downward economic pressures that have pummeled the markets in 2022 – maybe too much such talk. Yes, the S&P 500 is down almost 21%, and the NASDAQ is down 35%, but investors can still find sound opportunities. J.P. Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman has been sorting through the automotive industry stocks, and he’s found several that are worth a closer look. So let’s do just that. We know that the auto industry has its own particular headwinds, including the ongoing

  • Cal-Maine Foods miss on earnings amid higher egg prices

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Cal-Maine Foods despite topping revenue expectations.

  • U.S. stocks close sharply higher in year-end rally after jobless claims data deemed ‘welcome news for the Fed’

    U.S. stock indexes finish sharply higher on Thursday, the second-to-last trading session of the year, with the Nasdaq Composite jumping 2.6%, erasing losses from earlier in the week.

  • Why Shares of SoFi, Lemonade, and Upstart Are Rising Today

    Shares of several popular fintech stocks rode the wave upward with the broader market Thursday after new data from the Labor Department indicated that the red-hot U.S. job market may be cooling a bit. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, shares of one-stop-shop financial services company SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) were trading nearly 4% higher, artificial intelligence-assisted lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) was up by more than 4%, and insurtech company Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) was up by more than 5.5%. Investors rejoiced after new unemployment claims came in at 225,000 for the week that ended Dec. 24 -- 9,000 higher than the prior week and slightly above the consensus estimate.

  • 2 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for 2023

    The Federal Reserve gave the stock market a shock recently as the central bank raised interest rates once again, taking its benchmark rate to its highest level in 15 years. The Fed also suggested that it would keep raising rates in 2023 to bring down inflation. The Fed's hawkish stance sent equities tumbling, as it was expected that the central bank would dial down rate increases in 2023 thanks to signs of cooling inflation.

  • Why Palantir, C3.ai, and Shopify Stocks All Gained Ground Today

    The recent volatility that has plagued the major stock market indexes continued this week. After several days of declines, Wall Street was finally able to mount a rally Thursday as investors digested the latest unemployment report, which brought some (potentially) good news. The Federal Reserve Bank's campaign of rising interest rates may finally be cooling the overheated economy -- at least if the job numbers are any indication.

  • Dow Jones Rallies 300 Points After Jobless Claims; Tesla Stock Surges On Reiterated Buy Rating

    The Dow Jones rallied Thursday after first-time jobless claims. Tesla stock raced higher on a reiterated overweight rating.

  • 12 Cheap Value Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 12 cheap value stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our discussion, go directly to 5 Cheap Value Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett and His Investment Strategy Warren Buffett is one of the most successful investors in the world and […]

  • 'We Are Entering The Best Real Estate Market Opportunity Since 2008': Why This Billionaire Investor Is Aggressively Buying Income-Producing Properties

    If you own a home or have been interested in buying one, you are aware of the sizeable U.S. residential real estate downturn. Sales numbers are dropping to their lowest rates since 2020, but interest rates continue to rise to around 6.5%. This scenario doesn’t mean investors should look to another option viewed as less volatile. Take real estate investment trusts (REITs), for example. REITs are not just a platform for investing in residential real estate, offering properties such as retail space

  • Why Cal-Maine Foods Stock Was Sliding This Week

    Shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ: CALM) were moving lower this week after the country's largest egg producer reported strong growth in its fiscal second quarter but missed earnings estimates. As a result, the stock was down 16.4% for the week through Thursday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, with the bulk of those losses coming on Thursday after the earnings report came out. Cal-Maine's revenue jumped 110% to $801.7 million, beating estimates at $797.8 million, as prices for conventional eggs hit records, increasing to $2.88 per dozen from $1.15 per dozen in the quarter a year ago.

  • Medical equipment maker closing St. Louis plant, laying off 160 employees

    A maker of medical equipment that in October said it had 146 full-time workers now says it will close its St. Louis plant and lay off 160 employees, citing "ongoing losses from operations."

  • TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Gets FDA Nod for Multiple Sclerosis Drug

    The FDA approves TG Therapeutics' (TGTX) Briumvi (ublituximab-xiiy) for treating relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. The company plans to launch the drug in the first quarter of 2023. Stock up.

  • GE Is Not a Lost Cause as Healthcare Spinoff Gets Set to Join S&P 500

    GE will ultimately break into three separate, independent, publicly traded companies. Next week Healthcare will be the first to be spun off.

  • Time to Lean Into These 3 ‘Oversold’ Stocks, Say Analysts

    The last 12 months have seen a combination of volatile trading and a relentlessly downward trend in the stock market. The end result, in this last week of the year, is broad based losses – a 21% ytd drop in the S&P 500, and 35% in the NASDAQ – that have hurt investors and cut into portfolio returns. But even in a bearish year, investors can still find islands of opportunity. The key here is to recognize those stocks that are oversold, that have seen worse losses than they should have. These are