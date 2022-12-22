U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,822.39
    -56.05 (-1.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,027.49
    -348.99 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,476.12
    -233.25 (-2.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,754.09
    -22.85 (-1.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.26
    -0.03 (-0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.50
    -25.90 (-1.42%)
     

  • Silver

    23.73
    -0.47 (-1.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0595
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6690
    -0.0150 (-0.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2035
    -0.0047 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3610
    +0.0370 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,812.17
    +15.96 (+0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.62
    +0.42 (+0.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.28
    -28.04 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,507.87
    +120.15 (+0.46%)
     
weigh in:

What are your market predictions for 2023? Take our survey.

Enovix to Demonstrate Breakthrough Battery Technology at CES 2023

Enovix Corporation
·4 min read
Enovix Corporation
Enovix Corporation

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation (Enovix) (Nasdaq: ENVX), the leader in the design and manufacture of next-generation 3D Silicon™ Lithium-ion batteries, today announced it will demonstrate its breakthrough battery technology at Pepcom’s Digital Experience! on Jan. 4, 2023 and the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) Jan. 5-6, 2023 in Las Vegas.

“We are at a tipping point where one of the only things keeping us from world-changing technologies is the energy to power them, and our battery cells are designed to deliver high energy density without compromising safety,” said Harrold Rust, President, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Enovix.

Increased energy density is essential to support compute-intensive applications in premium consumer electronics, such as Virtual Reality headsets, wearables, mobile phones and tablet/laptop platforms. At CES, Enovix will demonstrate how its batteries provide a step-change increase in energy density, while requiring less volume when benchmarked against batteries in leading off-the-shelf consumer electronics. In addition, Enovix will provide an interactive look at how the company manufactures its next-generation battery, as well as its ability to provide optimized battery packs, offering a complete power solution to customers.

“What makes this increase in energy density possible is our novel 3D cell architecture, which completely reimagines battery construction, throwing out the more than a century-old wound design,” said Ashok Lahiri, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder of Enovix. “We invented a precise, laser-generated 3D architecture that provides a more efficient use of the battery volume and can accommodate a 100 percent active silicon anode. Silicon is a plentiful and sustainable ingredient that can theoretically store more than twice as many lithium ions as a graphite anode, which is used in most conventional Li-ion batteries today. Coupled together—our new cell design plus our 100% active silicon anode—and we believe it’s the most significant advancement in battery technology in our lifetime.”

Enovix will participate at Pepcom’s Digital Experience! from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. PST on Wed., Jan. 4, 2023, at Caesars Palace. Enovix also has a suite at The Venetian where it will host meetings and demonstrations. Please contact info@enovix.com to schedule a meeting with Enovix executives.

About Enovix
Enovix is the leader in advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery development and production. The company's proprietary 3D cell architecture increases energy density and maintains high cycle life. Enovix is building an advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery production facility in the U.S. for volume production. The company's initial goal is to provide designers of category-leading mobile devices with a high-energy battery so they can create more innovative and effective portable products. Enovix is also developing its 3D cell technology and production process for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets to help enable widespread utilization of renewable energy. For more information, go to www.enovix.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “believe”, “will”, “may”, “estimate”, “continue”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “should”, “plan”, “expect”, “predict”, “could”, “potentially", “target”, “project”, “believe”, “continue” or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Enovix’s battery design, energy density, and performance; delivery of high energy density without compromising safety; a step-change increase in energy density; and the provision of optimized battery packs and a complete power solution to customers. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. For additional information on these risks and uncertainties and other potential factors that could affect our business and financial results or cause actual results to differ from the results predicted, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of our most recently filed annual periodic reports on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q and other documents that we have filed, or that we will file, with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements made by us in this press release speak only as of the date on which they are made and subsequent events may cause these expectations to change. We disclaim any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Enovix Corporation
Charles Anderson
Phone: +1 (612) 229-9729
Email: canderson@enovix.com

Or

The Blueshirt Group
Gary Dvorchak, CFA
Phone: (323) 240-5796
Email: gary@blueshirtgroup.com

For media inquiries, please contact:
Enovix Corporation
Kristin Atkins
Phone: +1 (650) 815-6934
Email: katkins@enovix.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Rallied on a Bad Day for the Markets

    Management said its prices for specialized automotive steel would rise next year, and its costs would be lower.

  • Amazon Stock Just Hit a 52-Week Low. Here's Why It Could Go Even Lower.

    Not long ago, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) looked unstoppable. A year later, that momentum has vanished, and Amazon is in disarray. Excluding Amazon Web Services, the tech giant has lost more than $8 billion through the first three quarters of the year.

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Blink Shares Plunged Today

    Billionaire David Tepper said he was "leaning short" against the market, but investors missed one important qualifier.

  • Jim Cramer’s 10 Comeback Stocks

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s 10 comeback stocks. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Jim Cramer’s 5 Comeback Stocks. CNBC’s Jim Cramer mentioned beaten down tech stocks on November 22, which he believes can make a drastic comeback after the Federal Reserve stops its fiscal tightening. He […]

  • Why Shares of ChargePoint Are Tumbling Lower Today

    While a dangerous winter storm brings frigid temperatures to large swaths of the country today, investors are turning a cold shoulder to shares of ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT). As of 11:34 a.m. ET, shares of ChargePoint are down 8.8%. Maintaining a neutral rating, Kashy Harrison, an analyst at Piper Sandler, reduced the price target on ChargePoint's stock to $13 from $16.

  • 2 Wildly Undervalued Ultra-High-Yield Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Because of that, these energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) look like ideal options for investors seeking lucrative passive income streams. Energy Transfer currently offers investors a 9% yield. Put another way, a $1,000 investment in Energy Transfer could generate $90 of annual passive income.

  • Why Tesla Investors Have New Concerns Today

    Tesla shares haven't hit this level since late October 2020. The potential for demand destruction -- be it for EVs in general or due to mounting competition -- is a top fear for Tesla investors. The timing coincides with a recent announcement by the U.S. Treasury Department related to discounts being offered for EV purchases through the Inflation Reduction Act beginning at the start of 2023.

  • Tesla Offers $7,500 Discount in Rare Move to Lift Deliveries

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is offering US consumers $7,500 to take delivery of its two highest-volume models before year-end, adding to indications the carmaker is struggling with demand.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooBankman-Fried Associates Flip as FTX Founder Arrives in NYCUS Stocks Snap Two Days of Gains; Dollar Ris

  • Scott Minerd, Guggenheim’s Investment Chief, Dies at 63

    (Bloomberg) -- Scott Minerd, the Guggenheim Partners chief investment officer who was regarded as one of the kings of the bond market during its four-decade bull run, has died. He was 63.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooBankman-Fried Associates Flip as FTX Founder Arrives in NYCUS Stocks Snap Two Days of Gains; Dollar Ri

  • Is Rivian Stock a Buy After Plummeting?

    If investors were judging Rivian's (NASDAQ: RIVN) business performance based on its 2022 stock price performance, they might guess that sales weren't doing well. Indeed, the electric car company's vehicle production increased 67% sequentially in the third quarter, leading to a 47% bump in deliveries over the same period. Or should the growth stock be avoided?

  • Markets: Strategist suspects ‘the bottom is in for this cycle’

    Invesco Global Market Strategist Brian Levitt joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how policy uncertainty is impacting the markets, inflation, and what kind of New Year's resolutions investors should make.

  • Down More Than 60%: Analysts Say Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks — They Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    2022 is almost over and although 2023 brings with it plenty of uncertainty, most investors will no doubt be happy that a tumultuous year for the stock market is finally coming to an end. The selling pressure has at times been so severe that it didn't really matter whether a stock has strong fundamentals or not, the reflex has been to throw the baby out with the bathwater. The upshot to the relentless selling is that now investors get a chance to load up on their favorite names at a big discount.

  • Is Altria About to Dump Cronos? Here's What It Could Mean for the Stock

    The tobacco giant is abandoning warrants it held in the marijuana company and may dump some of its stock.

  • Dow Jones Dives After GDP, Jobless Data; CarMax Plunges On 'Vehicle Affordability Issues'

    The Dow Jones dived more than 400 points Thursday after first-time jobless claims and GDP. CarMax plunged on "vehicle affordability issues."

  • 2 Magnificent Semiconductor Stocks Down 46% and 51% to Buy Before the Next Bull Market

    Legendary investor Peter Lynch once said, "When there's a war going on, don't buy the companies that are doing the fighting; buy the companies that sell the bullets." While numerous companies are fighting for control of end markets like cloud computing, consumer electronics, and electric cars, all of them depend heavily on semiconductors. Building on that, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) have seen their share prices plunge 51% and 46%, respectively, but both stocks are well positioned to rebound when economic conditions improve and the next bull market thunders to life.

  • Before You Buy Annaly Capital Management: Here's an Ultra-High-Yield Stock I'd Buy First

    Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) pays one whopper of a dividend. As tempting as that big-time payout might be, investors seeking a monster yield should first consider Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW). Annaly's business model plays a big role in its outsized dividend yield.

  • Dow ends nearly 350 points lower after strong economic data, bearish comments by David Tepper fuel worry about rate hikes

    U.S. stocks tumbled on Thursday, but ended well off session lows following a fleeting rally in the previous session.

  • Tesla delivery numbers in early 2023 could be a letdown: analyst

    The bad news may continue for Tesla into 2023.

  • Here are the 3 big bets Warren Buffett is taking into 2023 — if you're worried about the new year, it might be time to follow along

    Bonus: this trio provides diversification.

  • 4 Stocks That Can Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by the Time You Retire

    Most investors won't build life-changing wealth from the stock market overnight, but when you're investing in wonderful stocks for many years at a time, you don't need to hit a one-time jackpot to build and sustain meaningful returns. Here are four different stocks, each on a unique growth trajectory, that have the potential to multiply a $100,000 investment by at least 5 times in the years ahead. E-commerce spend will account for 31% of all retail transactions in the U.S. alone by 2026, compared to its current share of 23%, according to Morgan Stanley.