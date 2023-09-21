Enphase Energy upgraded, Brighthouse downgraded: Wall Street's top analyst calls

The most talked about and market moving research calls around Wall Street are now in one place. Here are today's research calls that investors need to know, as compiled by The Fly.



Top 5 Upgrades:

Seaport Research upgraded Enphase Energy (ENPH) to Buy from Neutral with an $185 price target. The firm thinks as Enphase will benefit from ongoing share repurchases, continued robust growth in Europe's residential solar market and "a clear emergent recovery in U.S. residential solar installations" by mid- to late-Q2 of 2024.

Deutsche Bank upgraded Five9 (FIVN) to Buy from Hold with a price target of $80, up from $75, which represents 20% potential upside. The firm believes the company's momentum from recent bookings strength amid a favorable backdrop for cloud contact center spend is likely to reaccelerate Five9's revenue growth.

BofA upgraded Nutanix (NTNX) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $50, up from $39, as the firm sees fundamentals improving over the next few years and sees renewals driving a higher amount of ACV billings growth following FY24.

Truist upgraded International Paper (IP) to Buy from Hold with a price target of $43, up from $30. The firm is increasing its estimates and targets for all containerboard producers as it believes that the containerboard market is reaching a positive inflection point and poised for recovery due to improving demand from the end of destocking and increasingly balanced inventories.