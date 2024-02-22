As-Reported Earnings : $11.10 per share for the full year 2023, a significant increase from $5.37 per share in 2022.

Adjusted Earnings : $6.77 per share for the full year 2023, compared to $6.42 per share in 2022.

Utility Segment : Reported earnings of $11.81 per share on an as-reported basis and $8.93 per share on an adjusted basis for the full year 2023.

Parent & Other : Reported a loss of $(0.71) per share on an as-reported basis and $(2.16) per share on an adjusted basis for the full year 2023.

2024 Guidance : Entergy initiates adjusted EPS guidance range of $7.05 to $7.35 for the year 2024.

Operational Highlights: Successful execution in 2023 with best forced outage rates in a decade and a system that withstood record summer demand.

On February 22, 2024, Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR) released its 8-K filing, announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. The company, a major integrated utility that generates and distributes electricity to approximately 3 million customers across the southern United States, reported a robust performance for the year, with as-reported earnings per share of $11.10 and adjusted earnings per share of $6.77.

Entergy Corp (ETR) Reports Solid 2023 Financial Results and Sets 2024 Guidance

Financial Performance and Challenges

Entergy's financial achievements in 2023 reflect the company's ability to navigate a complex energy landscape while maintaining a focus on operational excellence and customer service. The company's earnings were bolstered by several factors, including regulatory approvals for solar facilities and cost recovery for hurricane restoration, as well as recognition for sustainability and corporate responsibility.

However, the company also faced challenges, including the need to manage higher operating expenses and interest rates. These challenges underscore the importance of Entergy's continued investment in the reliability and resilience of its energy system, as well as its transition to cleaner energy solutions.

Key Financial Metrics

Entergy's financial performance is best understood through key metrics such as earnings per share, which provide insight into the company's profitability. The Utility segment, in particular, showed strong earnings attributable to Entergy Corp, while the Parent & Other segment reported a loss. These figures are critical for investors as they reflect the company's core operations and potential areas for improvement.

"2023 was a year of successful execution to support our customers," said Drew Marsh, Entergy Chair and Chief Executive Officer. "We delivered meaningful outcomes that included our best forced outage rates in a decade, a system that withstood record summer demand, as well as timely delivery of new service and clean energy options to support our rapidly growing customer base."

Analysis of Entergy's Performance

Entergy's performance in 2023, particularly the Utility segment's earnings, suggests effective management of its regulated operations and successful navigation of regulatory environments. The Parent & Other segment's loss, which includes the remaining activity from the wind-down of EWC, indicates areas where the company may seek to optimize its operations or manage costs more effectively.

The initiation of the 2024 adjusted EPS guidance range demonstrates Entergy's confidence in its future performance and strategic direction. This guidance will be a key metric for investors to monitor as it provides a benchmark against which to measure the company's actual performance in the coming year.

Entergy's commitment to sustainability and corporate citizenship, as evidenced by its inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the 22nd consecutive year and recognition by Newsweek as one of America's most responsible companies, enhances its reputation and aligns with the values of socially conscious investors.

For a detailed analysis of Entergy's financial results, including income statements, balance sheets, and cash flow statements, as well as a comprehensive earnings variance analysis, please refer to the appendices provided in the 8-K filing.

Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR) remains a significant player in the utility sector, and its 2023 financial results affirm its position as a reliable and forward-looking company. Investors and potential GuruFocus.com members interested in the utilities sector may find Entergy's steady performance and strategic initiatives compelling reasons to consider the company in their investment decisions.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Entergy Corp for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

