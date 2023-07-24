Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) reported $154.98 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 25.2%. EPS of $1.29 for the same period compares to $1.19 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $152.24 million, representing a surprise of +1.80%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.29.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Enterprise Financial Services performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 55.46% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 54.03%.

Net Interest Margin : 4.49% versus 4.57% estimated by three analysts on average.

Total nonperforming loans : $16.11 million compared to the $15.47 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Average Balance - Total interest earning assets : $12.76 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $12.44 billion.

Net charge-offs to average loans : 0.12% compared to the 0.12% average estimate based on two analysts.

Total Noninterest Income : $14.29 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $13.20 million.

Net Interest Income : $140.69 million versus $139.94 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Deposit service charges : $3.91 million compared to the $4.55 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Net interest income (FTE) : $142.75 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $141.66 million.

Wealth management income: $2.47 million versus $2.72 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services have returned +10.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

