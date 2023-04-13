Envela CEO to Participate in Fireside Chat and Q&A

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2023 / Today, Envela Corporation (NYSE American:ELA) - the North American re-commerce leader - announced that its CEO, John Loftus, will participate in a live fireside chat moderated by Ryan Irvine, to discuss the company's strategic initiatives and outlook. This will take place during the Planet MicroCap Showcase in Las Vegas.

Where and When

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2023

Horseshoe Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 - 1:30 PM Pacific Time

Details

Fireside chat with John Loftus, CEO of Envela Corporation.

Moderated by Ryan Irvine, CEO of KeyStone Financial

A Q&A will follow the fireside chat. If you can't make the live presentation, the "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48035

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

Envela Corporation, Thursday, April 13, 2023, Press release picture

About Envela

Envela is the North American re-commerce leader, enabling a better world through the circular economy. It empowers buyers and sellers to extend the useful lives of specialty and durable goods; and seize retail, recycling, and reverse-logistics supply-chain opportunities. This financially benefits consumers and manufacturers alike. Envela operates primarily via two re-commerce business segments, DGSE and ECHG. DGSE (direct-to-consumer portfolio) operates retail stores and online sites offering premium brands and luxury hard assets. ECHG (commercial-services portfolio) offers custom re-commerce solutions to meet the needs of diverse clients, including Fortune 500 companies.

At Envela, we Reuse, Recycle, and Reimagine. To learn more, visit Envela.com and follow our social media channels on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About KeyStone Financial

Founded in 1998, KeyStone Financial is unique in the Canadian financial services sector as a truly independent stock market research advisor for individual Canadian investors and institutions. KeyStone analysts follow a strict growth/value at a reasonable price (GARP) model to find the best individual stocks (growth and dividend-paying growth stocks) to recommend to clients. Each year our analysts look at every stock in Canada (approx. 3,500) and over 4,000 in the U.S. to uncover great businesses you can find nowhere else. KeyStone helps investors take a long-term approach to their portfolio, making ongoing specific recommendations on when to BUY a stock, how long to hold, and when to sell. With these recommendations, clients use a discount brokerage to help them build simple, cost-effective 15-25 stock portfolios designed to beat the market.

Story continues

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and staying ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, including statements regarding Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2023, financial outlook, future growth, and the future success of business lines and strategies. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, market conditions and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Investor Relations

1901 Gateway Drive | Irving, TX 75038

investorrelations@envela.com

SOURCE: Envela Corporation





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/749201/Envela-CEO-to-Participate-in-Fireside-Chat-and-QA



