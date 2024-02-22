Total Revenue : Increased by 8% to $317.6 million in Q4 2023 compared to Q4 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA : Rose significantly by 44% to $75.5 million in Q4 2023.

Net Loss : Expanded to $183.2 million in Q4 2023, a stark contrast to $36.5 million in Q4 2022.

Adjusted Net Income : Improved by 44% to $43.0 million in Q4 2023.

Goodwill Impairment : A charge of $191.8 million recognized in Q4 2023.

Debt Position : $892.5 million in outstanding debt as of December 31, 2023.

Segment Reporting: Adjustments made to reflect the current organizational structure.

On February 22, 2024, Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV), a leading provider of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness, released its 8-K filing, disclosing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The company, known for its Tamarac platform and financial planning tools, including the acquisition of Yodlee and MoneyGuidePro, reported an 8% increase in total revenue for the quarter, reaching $317.6 million. However, the company faced a substantial net loss attributable to Envestnet Inc of $183.2 million, or $3.35 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $36.5 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Envestnet Inc (ENV) Reports Mixed Financial Outcomes for Q4 and Full Year 2023

Financial Performance and Challenges

Envestnet's performance in the fourth quarter showed resilience in revenue growth, with asset-based recurring revenue increasing by 13% and subscription-based recurring revenue experiencing a slight decline of 3%. The company's adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income both saw significant improvements, rising by 44% each. However, the company's financial health was overshadowed by a large goodwill impairment charge of $191.8 million, contributing to the substantial net loss.

The balance sheet as of December 31, 2023, revealed $91.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, with a considerable debt load of $892.5 million. The company's liquidity position was supported by an undrawn $500.0 million revolving credit facility. The segment reporting changes and the correction of an immaterial error in cloud server lease accounting were also noted in the filing.

Strategic Outlook and Segment Adjustments

Envestnet's strategic outlook for the first quarter of 2024 includes expected GAAP total revenue of $320.0 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $64.0 million. The company's segment reporting was adjusted to align with the chief operating decision maker's perspective, moving the Wealth Analytics business from the Envestnet Data & Analytics segment to the Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment.

CEO Bill Crager commented on the company's journey and its foundational role in the industry, expressing confidence in Envestnet's strategy and team to continue delivering for clients and the industry. Despite the challenges faced, the company's commitment to empowering financial advisors and service providers with innovative technology and solutions remains steadfast.

For 25 years it has been a privilege to be a part of and lead the amazing journey that is Envestnet how foundational it is to the industry, our clients and the advisors who grow, serve and enrich the lives of millions of families, said Bill Crager, Chief Executive Officer. The foundation of the business is strong and Envestnet has the right strategy and people to continue delivering for clients and the industry.

For more detailed information on Envestnet's financial results, including the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, readers are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing. Envestnet's continued efforts to innovate and adapt in a dynamic financial landscape will be closely watched by investors and industry analysts alike.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Envestnet Inc for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

