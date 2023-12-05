Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) shareholders are up 10% this past week, but still in the red over the last three years

This week we saw the Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) share price climb by 10%. But that doesn't help the fact that the three year return is less impressive. Truth be told the share price declined 50% in three years and that return, Dear Reader, falls short of what you could have got from passive investing with an index fund.

While the last three years has been tough for Envestnet shareholders, this past week has shown signs of promise. So let's look at the longer term fundamentals and see if they've been the driver of the negative returns.

Given that Envestnet didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last three years, Envestnet saw its revenue grow by 7.8% per year, compound. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. Indeed, the stock dropped 14% over the last three years. Shareholders will probably be hoping growth picks up soon. But ultimately the key will be whether the company can become profitability.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. You can see what analysts are predicting for Envestnet in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Envestnet had a tough year, with a total loss of 32%, against a market gain of about 16%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 4% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It is all well and good that insiders have been buying shares, but we suggest you check here to see what price insiders were buying at.

