U.S. markets close in 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,961.18
    +12.46 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,165.19
    +59.94 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,787.31
    -0.09 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.99
    +7.70 (+0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.14
    -0.82 (-1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,980.60
    -15.30 (-0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    23.27
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0763
    -0.0073 (-0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3800
    -0.0260 (-0.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2228
    -0.0060 (-0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7490
    -0.0400 (-0.03%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,783.32
    -112.60 (-0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    605.09
    -13.29 (-2.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,405.45
    -94.15 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,385.25
    -34.36 (-0.13%)
     

Environmentally Friendly Packaging Global Market Report 2023

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the environmentally friendly packaging market market are Amcor plc, Bemis Company Inc., Tetra Laval International SA, Mondi, BASF SE, Sonoco Products Company, Smurfit Kappa, Sealed Air, Huhtamaki Oyj, West Rock Company, Gerresheimer AG, Ball Corporaton, Ardagh Group SA, DS Smith, Berry Global Inc.

New York, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Environmentally Friendly Packaging Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06433770/?utm_source=GNW
, and Reynolds Packaging.

The global environmentally friendly packaging market grew from $215.31 billion in 2022 to $232.74 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The environmentally friendly packaging market is expected to grow to $297.61 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.3%.

The environmentally friendly packaging market consists of sales of compostable packaging, corrugated packaging, glassine packaging, and cellulose packaging among others.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

Environmentally friendly packaging refers to packaging that is safe for people and the planet, can be easily recycled, and is produced from recycled or other environmentally friendly materials.It utilizes less energy consumption and natural resources for its manufacture.

Environmentally friendly packaging is used to protect the environ environmentally friendly packaging market.

Western Europe was the largest region in the environmintally friendly packing market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in environmentally friendly packaging market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The main types of environmentally friendly packaging are recycled content packaging, reusable packaging, and degradable packaging.Recycled content packaging is manufactured by using recycled products which helps to protect the environment.

Recycled content packaging is any packaging product produced using non-virgin materials which were previously used.Bags, pouches & sachets, boxes, containers, films, trays, tubes, bottles & jars, and cans are produced using environmentally friendly packaging.

The materials used to manufacture the packaging solutions are paper & paper board, plastic, metal, glass, and starch-based materials.Active, moulded, and alternate fibre packaging are the techniques used.

Primary, secondary and tertiary are packaging layers.

Increasing awareness about environmental concerns among consumers is expected to propel the growth of the environmentally friendly packaging market.People across the world are aware of the current environmental pollution and its drastic effects on the climate.

Purchasing environmentally friendly packaging by customers decreases plastic usage. According to a study conducted by Mastercard Inc., a USA-based financial technology company, in 2021, across 24 countries, 54% of adults after COVID-19 feel that it is important to decrease their carbon footprint. Furthermore, in 2020, 79% of consumers are changing their purchase habits and buying products based on social responsibility, inclusiveness, or environmental impact. Also, 67% of consumers are more cautious about the scarcity of natural resources due to the COVID-19 crisis. Thus, increasing awareness about environmental concerns among consumers is driving the growth of the environmentally friendly packaging market.

New product innovations are the key trends gaining popularity in the environmentally friendly packaging market.Major companies operating in the market are introducing new products to strengthen their position in the market, such as PET containers made from post-consumer recycled content (PCR) resin.

For instance, In February 2020, Amcor, a Switzerland-based packaging company, launched a PET container manufactured from post-consumer recycled content that are clear bottles in two sizes, 100 cubic centimetres and 150 cubic centimetres.

In February 2022, HP (Hewlett-Packard), a US-based information technology company, acquired Choose packaging for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, HP adds the Choose packaging’s portfolio into its Personalization & 3D Printing business to scale its technology and client base and plans to disrupt the single-use plastics market with fibre-based, plastic-free packaging.

Choose packaging is a UK based manufacturer of a plastic-free packaging company.

The countries covered in the environmentally friendly packaging market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The environmentally friendly packaging market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides environmentally friendly packaging market statistics, including environmentally friendly packaging industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an environmentally friendly packaging market share, detailed environmentally friendly packaging market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the environmentally friendly packaging industry. This environmentally friendly packaging market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06433770/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Couple claims JPMorgan sold $10 million of their jewelry after drilling open a safety deposit box because they didn’t pay their rent

    They allege they were not given notice before their personal belongings were auctioned off.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond to cut 1,300 more jobs in New Jersey

    The layoffs will come ahead of a change in labor laws in the U.S. state in April that would mandate companies with 100 or more employees to notify them 90 days in advance of plant closings and mass layoffs, instead of 60 days. In January, the struggling retailer had said it would lay off more employees to reduce costs, after announcing last year that it would cut 20% of its corporate and supply-chain workforce.

  • Bank of America Trims Banking, Lending Group Amid Industry Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. is trimming its wealth-management, banking and lending group as higher interest rates continue to crimp business on Wall Street, forcing banks to make broader cuts.Most Read from BloombergDeutsche Bank Drops in Selloff Citi Describes as Irrational‘Zoom Towns’ Exploded in the Work-From-Home Era. Now New Residents Are Facing LayoffsJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsFewer th

  • Petrobras CEO Says He’s Ready to Be World’s Last Oil Producer

    (Bloomberg) -- Jean Paul Prates, the head of Brazil’s state-controlled oil company, isn’t deterred by the world’s energy transition. He says Latin America’s largest producer should keep increasing fossil fuel output for decades to come.Most Read from BloombergDeutsche Bank Drops in Selloff Citi Describes as Irrational‘Zoom Towns’ Exploded in the Work-From-Home Era. Now New Residents Are Facing LayoffsJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Su

  • The age of 62 remains the most popular time to claim Social Security benefits — but are most people correct? Here are the pros and cons of cashing in early

    Here are the pros and cons of cashing in early — yes, early — once you hit that charmed age.

  • Is $3 Million Enough to Retire at 65?

    To some people, $3 million will sound like a lot. You probably think $3 million is enough to retire if you're among that crowd. But retiring with $3 million at 65 can last depending on your longevity, lifestyle and other … Continue reading → The post Is $3 Million Enough to Retire at 65? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Accenture Shares Jump After Plan to Slash 19,000 Jobs

    (Bloomberg) -- Accenture Plc surged after saying it will cut 19,000 jobs — about 2.5% of its workforce — over the next 18 months, one of the largest rounds of dismissals in a consultancy sector battling strong economic headwinds.Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsCredit Suisse, UBS Among Banks in DOJ Russia-Sanctions ProbeJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After

  • American Airlines to Temporarily Suspend Route Due to Boeing Dreamliner Delays

    Boeing ’s delays in delivering 787 Dreamliners are again rippling into American Airlines Group flying schedule. The Fort Worth, Texas-based carrier said Friday it would suspend its Philadelphia-Madrid route for a few weeks in May and early June, citing delivery delays for the jets. American said it was cutting the flights now to ensure it could help customers arrange different travel plans.

  • Want to Retire in Five Years? What You Must Know

    Here's how to do a retirement-needs analysis to know if you will have enough money to retire when you want to.

  • Oracle Cuts Cerner Jobs After CEO Promised to ‘Clean Up’ Health Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Oracle Corp. has cut jobs at its Cerner digital health-records unit, particularly in marketing, as the software giant works to integrate last year’s $28.3 billion acquisition.Most Read from BloombergDeutsche Bank Drops in Selloff Citi Describes as Irrational‘Zoom Towns’ Exploded in the Work-From-Home Era. Now New Residents Are Facing LayoffsJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsWorkers were inform

  • The 10 Years Before Retirement Are Critical. How to Be Ready.

    While retirement planning is a decadeslong endeavor, the way you handle your final decade before leaving the workforce will have a critical impact on how ready you’ll be when that day finally arrives. “It hits about 10 years out—this train is coming to me,” says Danielle Byrd Thompson, a financial professional at Equitable Advisors in Washington, D.C. “It’s like a time clock is starting.” Of course, that final stretch is far easier to navigate when the stock market cooperates.

  • Biden's SPR Strategy Has Capped Oil Prices

    Before plunging on Friday morning, oil prices had recovered somewhat from last week's crash, but the lack of demand from the SPR capped that rebound.

  • Charles Schwab Says It Could Ride Out a Deposit Flight

    Charles Schwab , one of a host of financial firms that have taken a drubbing since the collapse of several regional banks this month, is pushing back against fears that it could face some of the same problems as paper losses on its bondholdings mount. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Schwab’s chief executive said the brokerage giant could continue to operate even if it lost most of its deposits over the next year. “There would be a sufficient amount of liquidity right there to cover if 100% of our bank’s deposits ran off,” said Walt Bettinger, Schwab’s co-chairman and CEO, referring to the company’s banking unit.

  • Microsoft-Activision Deal Gets Lift as U.K. Regulators Narrow Competition Probe

    The U.K.’s top competition authority said it was narrowing the scope of its probe into the $75 billion deal, saying that it no longer is concerned that it could lessen competition in console gaming.

  • Goldman Sachs: Should it be punished for its role in the Silicon Valley Bank debacle?

    I’d like to suggest an approach for our political leaders to take on the role that Goldman Sachs played in the collapse of SVB: figure out how much money Goldman made by buying $24 billion of securities from SVB at a below-market price. And then to demand that Goldman turn over that profit to the federal government.

  • Let's Pump the Brakes On GameStop's Profitable Quarter

    At the risk of angering the meme stocks/Reddit crowd, the company's trajectory still looks a lot more like Sears than it does like Best Buy's.

  • GSK, Haleon Shares Drop After Setback on Zantac Cancer Litigation

    Nearly four months after a federal court ruling eased investors' concerns, a decision by a state judge in California has reignited those fears.

  • Ford’s Model E Segment Means Something for Rivian. It Isn’t Good.

    Ford Motor is letting investors peek under the hood of the electric-vehicle startup the 119-year-old company is building. Ford (ticker: F) said it “refounded” on Thursday. Ford also released recast financial results for the three business units.

  • U.S. Banking Crisis Could Present an Opportunity for Some Crypto Exchanges: JPMorgan

    Stablecoin trading volumes have increased following the run of bank collapses in the U.S., the report said.

  • Roth IRA Income Limits For 2023

    A Roth individual retirement account (IRA) can be a helpful tool for retirement planning. These tax-advantaged accounts offer a way to save money in addition to what you might be contributing to a 401(k) or similar workplace plan. And if … Continue reading → The post Roth IRA Income Limits for 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.