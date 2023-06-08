Enzo Biochem, Inc.'s (NYSE:ENZ) Popularity With Investors Is Under Threat From Overpricing

There wouldn't be many who think Enzo Biochem, Inc.'s (NYSE:ENZ) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.3x is worth a mention when the median P/S for the Healthcare industry in the United States is very similar. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

How Enzo Biochem Has Been Performing

For instance, Enzo Biochem's receding revenue in recent times would have to be some food for thought. Perhaps investors believe the recent revenue performance is enough to keep in line with the industry, which is keeping the P/S from dropping off. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The P/S Ratio?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/S like Enzo Biochem's is when the company's growth is tracking the industry closely.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 31% decrease to the company's top line. Unfortunately, that's brought it right back to where it started three years ago with revenue growth being virtually non-existent overall during that time. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Comparing the recent medium-term revenue trends against the industry's one-year growth forecast of 8.7% shows it's noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we find it interesting that Enzo Biochem is trading at a fairly similar P/S compared to the industry. Apparently many investors in the company are less bearish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. They may be setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with recent growth rates.

What Does Enzo Biochem's P/S Mean For Investors?

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

Our examination of Enzo Biochem revealed its poor three-year revenue trends aren't resulting in a lower P/S as per our expectations, given they look worse than current industry outlook. Right now we are uncomfortable with the P/S as this revenue performance isn't likely to support a more positive sentiment for long. Unless there is a significant improvement in the company's medium-term performance, it will be difficult to prevent the P/S ratio from declining to a more reasonable level.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Enzo Biochem (at least 3 which are concerning), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

