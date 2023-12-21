Jason Peterson, the CFO of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM), sold 900 shares of the company on December 18, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing. EPAM Systems Inc is a global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services to clients in various industries.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 2,250 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for EPAM Systems Inc shows a pattern of more sales than purchases among insiders over the past year, with 0 insider buys and 5 insider sells recorded.

EPAM Systems Inc CFO Jason Peterson Sells Company Shares

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of EPAM Systems Inc were trading at $300, giving the company a market cap of $16.768 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of EPAM Systems Inc stands at 36.23, which is above the industry median of 27.23 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $300 and a GuruFocus Value of $406.18, EPAM Systems Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.74, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

EPAM Systems Inc CFO Jason Peterson Sells Company Shares

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

