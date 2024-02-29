Lawrence Solomon, the Senior Vice President & Chief People Officer of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM), has sold 5,350 shares of the company on February 27, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $306 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,637,100.

EPAM Systems Inc is a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services. The company assists its customers in transforming their businesses by providing expert software engineering and consultancy services. EPAM Systems Inc operates in various industry verticals, including financial services, travel and consumer, software and hi-tech, and life sciences and healthcare.

Over the past year, Lawrence Solomon has engaged in the sale of 5,350 shares of EPAM Systems Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sale contributes to a pattern observed over the last year, where EPAM Systems Inc has seen 0 insider buys and 7 insider sells.

Shares of EPAM Systems Inc were trading at $306 on the day of the insider's transaction, giving the company a market capitalization of $17.67 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 43.21, which is above the industry median of 27.935 and also exceeds the historical median price-earnings ratio of the company.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a current price of $306 and a GF Value of $373.87, EPAM Systems Inc is considered Modestly Undervalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.82. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor for past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

EPAM Systems Inc's SVP & Chief People Officer Lawrence Solomon Sells Company Shares

For more detailed information on insider transactions and the company's financial performance, interested parties can refer to the SEC filing.

