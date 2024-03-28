If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Crescendo Corporation Berhad (KLSE:CRESNDO) Presents An Opportunity

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Crescendo Corporation Berhad (KLSE:CRESNDO). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Quickly Is Crescendo Corporation Berhad Increasing Earnings Per Share?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. It certainly is nice to see that Crescendo Corporation Berhad has managed to grow EPS by 29% per year over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The music to the ears of Crescendo Corporation Berhad shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 17% to 20% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since Crescendo Corporation Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM785m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Crescendo Corporation Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that Crescendo Corporation Berhad insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they hold RM99m worth of its stock. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. That amounts to 13% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Should You Add Crescendo Corporation Berhad To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Crescendo Corporation Berhad has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. With EPS growth rates like that, it's hardly surprising to see company higher-ups place confidence in the company through continuing to hold a significant investment. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. While we've looked at the quality of the earnings, we haven't yet done any work to value the stock. So if you like to buy cheap, you may want to check if Crescendo Corporation Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

