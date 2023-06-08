If EPS Growth Is Important To You, First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Presents An Opportunity

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in First United (NASDAQ:FUNC). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide First United with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is First United Increasing Earnings Per Share?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. It certainly is nice to see that First United has managed to grow EPS by 29% per year over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Our analysis has highlighted that First United's revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. While we note First United achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 3.5% to US$76m. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

First United isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of US$93m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are First United Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Insiders in First United both added to and reduced their holdings over the preceding 12 months. All in all though, their acquisitions outweighed the amount of shares they sold off. When you weigh that up, it is a mild positive, indicating increased alignment between shareholders and management. It is also worth noting that it was company insider John McCullough who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$9.8k, paying US$19.73 per share.

Does First United Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that First United has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Not only is that growth rate rather juicy, but the insider buying adds fuel to the fire. To put it succinctly; First United is a strong candidate for your watchlist. Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for First United that we have uncovered.

