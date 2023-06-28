If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ:LMB) Presents An Opportunity

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ:LMB). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Limbach Holdings Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. To the delight of shareholders, Limbach Holdings has achieved impressive annual EPS growth of 50%, compound, over the last three years. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but it should be more than enough to pique the interest of the wary stock pickers.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note Limbach Holdings achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 2.3% to US$503m. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Limbach Holdings.

Are Limbach Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Limbach Holdings shares worth a considerable sum. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$25m. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. That amounts to 9.7% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Limbach Holdings with market caps between US$100m and US$400m is about US$1.7m.

Limbach Holdings offered total compensation worth US$1.1m to its CEO in the year to December 2022. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Should You Add Limbach Holdings To Your Watchlist?

Limbach Holdings' earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. An added bonus for those interested is that management hold a heap of stock and the CEO pay is quite reasonable, illustrating good cash management. The strong EPS improvement suggests the businesses is humming along. Limbach Holdings certainly ticks a few boxes, so we think it's probably well worth further consideration. Now, you could try to make up your mind on Limbach Holdings by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

