If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB) Presents An Opportunity

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

See our latest analysis for Northeast Community Bancorp

How Fast Is Northeast Community Bancorp Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. To the delight of shareholders, Northeast Community Bancorp has achieved impressive annual EPS growth of 53%, compound, over the last three years. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Not all of Northeast Community Bancorp's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. EBIT margins for Northeast Community Bancorp remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 89% to US$87m. That's progress.

Story continues

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Northeast Community Bancorp isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of US$203m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Northeast Community Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

We note that Northeast Community Bancorp insiders spent US$69k on stock, over the last year; in contrast, we didn't see any selling. This is a good look for the company as it paints an optimistic picture for the future. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Charles Cirillo for US$62k worth of shares, at about US$15.48 per share.

Is Northeast Community Bancorp Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Northeast Community Bancorp's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. Growth-minded people will be intrigued by the incredible movement in EPS growth. And in fact, it could well signal a fundamental shift in the business economics. If this is the case, then keeping a watch over Northeast Community Bancorp could be in your best interest. It is worth noting though that we have found 1 warning sign for Northeast Community Bancorp that you need to take into consideration.

Keen growth investors love to see insider buying. Thankfully, Northeast Community Bancorp isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.