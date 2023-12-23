If EPS Growth Is Important To You, PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD) Presents An Opportunity

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

PDD Holdings' Improving Profits

PDD Holdings has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. PDD Holdings' EPS skyrocketed from CN¥22.78 to CN¥34.77, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a impressive gain of 53%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. EBIT margins for PDD Holdings remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 68% to CN¥199b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are PDD Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since PDD Holdings has a market capitalisation of US$192b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth CN¥64b. This totals to 34% of shares in the company. Enough to lead management's decision making process down a path that brings the most benefit to shareholders. Very encouraging.

Is PDD Holdings Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that PDD Holdings has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. With EPS growth rates like that, it's hardly surprising to see company higher-ups place confidence in the company through continuing to hold a significant investment. On the balance of its merits, solid EPS growth and company insiders who are aligned with the shareholders would indicate a business that is worthy of further research. Even so, be aware that PDD Holdings is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

