With EPS Growth And More, Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Makes An Interesting Case

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Beazer Homes USA Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Beazer Homes USA has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Beazer Homes USA's EPS has risen over the last 12 months, growing from US$5.46 to US$6.59. That's a 21% gain; respectable growth in the broader scheme of things.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. EBIT margins for Beazer Homes USA remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 10% to US$2.3b. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Beazer Homes USA Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Beazer Homes USA shares worth a considerable sum. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$100m. Investors will appreciate management having this amount of skin in the game as it shows their commitment to the company's future.

Should You Add Beazer Homes USA To Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Beazer Homes USA is that it is growing profits. For those who are looking for a little more than this, the high level of insider ownership enhances our enthusiasm for this growth. These two factors are a huge highlight for the company which should be a strong contender your watchlists. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Beazer Homes USA has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

