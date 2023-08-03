With EPS Growth And More, Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Makes An Interesting Case

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Bloomin' Brands Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In business, profits are a key measure of success; and share prices tend to reflect earnings per share (EPS) performance. Which is why EPS growth is looked upon so favourably. Commendations have to be given in seeing that Bloomin' Brands grew its EPS from US$0.87 to US$2.87, in one short year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Bloomin' Brands maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 5.2% to US$4.5b. That's a real positive.

Are Bloomin' Brands Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Bloomin' Brands shares worth a considerable sum. Indeed, they hold US$40m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. While their ownership only accounts for 1.8%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

Does Bloomin' Brands Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Bloomin' Brands' earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching Bloomin' Brands very closely. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Bloomin' Brands that you should be aware of.

