With EPS Growth And More, Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Makes An Interesting Case

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Quickly Is Darling Ingredients Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Impressively, Darling Ingredients has grown EPS by 26% per year, compound, in the last three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. EBIT margins for Darling Ingredients remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 38% to US$7.0b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Darling Ingredients Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of Darling Ingredients, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$114m. This suggests that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Darling Ingredients, with market caps over US$8.0b, is about US$12m.

Darling Ingredients offered total compensation worth US$8.7m to its CEO in the year to December 2022. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Should You Add Darling Ingredients To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Darling Ingredients has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. If you need more convincing beyond that EPS growth rate, don't forget about the reasonable remuneration and the high insider ownership. The overarching message here is that Darling Ingredients has underlying strengths that make it worth a look at. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Darling Ingredients (1 can't be ignored!) that you need to be mindful of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

