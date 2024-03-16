With EPS Growth And More, Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Makes An Interesting Case

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Eastman Kodak's Improving Profits

Investors and investment funds chase profits, and that means share prices tend rise with positive earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So for many budding investors, improving EPS is considered a good sign. It's an outstanding feat for Eastman Kodak to have grown EPS from US$0.16 to US$0.70 in just one year. Even though that growth rate may not be repeated, that looks like a breakout improvement.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. We note that while EBIT margins have improved from 6.0% to 15%, the company has actually reported a fall in revenue by 7.3%. That's not a good look.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

While it's always good to see growing profits, you should always remember that a weak balance sheet could come back to bite. So check Eastman Kodak's balance sheet strength, before getting too excited.

Are Eastman Kodak Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

We note that Eastman Kodak insiders spent US$140k on stock, over the last year; in contrast, we didn't see any selling. That's nice to see, because it suggests insiders are optimistic. We also note that it was the Independent Director, Michael Sileck, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying US$66k for shares at about US$4.39 each.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Eastman Kodak is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. To be specific, they have US$33m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Those holdings account for over 8.2% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Is Eastman Kodak Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Eastman Kodak's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. What's more, insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. These factors seem to indicate the company's potential and that it has reached an inflection point. We'd suggest Eastman Kodak belongs near the top of your watchlist. Still, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Eastman Kodak (including 1 which is a bit concerning).

