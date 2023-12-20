With EPS Growth And More, Parkland (TSE:PKI) Makes An Interesting Case

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Parkland (TSE:PKI), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Quickly Is Parkland Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Shareholders will be happy to know that Parkland's EPS has grown 23% each year, compound, over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. It was a year of stability for Parkland as both revenue and EBIT margins remained have been flat over the past year. That's not bad, but it doesn't point to ongoing future growth, either.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

TSX:PKI Earnings and Revenue History December 20th 2023

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Parkland's future profits.

Are Parkland Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Parkland has a market capitalisation of CA$7.6b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But thanks to their investment in the company, it's pleasing to see that there are still incentives to align their actions with the shareholders. Given insiders own a significant chunk of shares, currently valued at CA$103m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. This should keep them focused on creating long term value for shareholders.

Is Parkland Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors, Parkland's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. This EPS growth rate is something the company should be proud of, and so it's no surprise that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research, so it would seem that it's a good stock to follow. We should say that we've discovered 3 warning signs for Parkland (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

