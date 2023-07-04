With EPS Growth And More, Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Makes An Interesting Case

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Ramaco Resources' Improving Profits

Ramaco Resources has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. To the delight of shareholders, Ramaco Resources' EPS soared from US$1.75 to US$2.25, over the last year. That's a impressive gain of 29%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note Ramaco Resources achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 46% to US$577m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Ramaco Resources Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Ramaco Resources followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$44m. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. As a percentage, this totals to 12% of the shares on issue for the business, an appreciable amount considering the market cap.

Is Ramaco Resources Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors, Ramaco Resources' raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. With EPS growth rates like that, it's hardly surprising to see company higher-ups place confidence in the company through continuing to hold a significant investment. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. We should say that we've discovered 4 warning signs for Ramaco Resources (2 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

